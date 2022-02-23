ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Spot of T: Make a difference in someone’s life

By Terry Alburger
Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine’s Day this year was one of those days. I got up extra early, wanting to make sure I...

Upworthy

Man throws free pancake party for neighborhood to make friends: 'My wife says I'm getting weird'

Curtis Kimball faced a conundrum that many adults these days are painfully familiar with. "I just don't know how grown-ups make friends," the 43-year-old explained to The Washington Post. With the pandemic exhausting all—if any—opportunities of meeting new people and forming lasting bonds, Kimball decided to get creative in his quest to forge adult friendships. "I don't mind looking foolish," he shared. "So, I was like, 'I bet I could just put myself out there and maybe something would happen.'" For Kimball, putting himself out there meant throwing a pancake party for his neighborhood, where he has lived for about a year with his wife and two daughters.
SOCIETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
InspireMore

‘I noticed him going through garbage. ‘Can I buy you something to eat?’ I got out of my car, my heart hurting.’: Man shares act of kindness for man with cancer

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “This evening as I was leaving Best Buy, I noticed this man going through the garbage can outside of the store. As I walked to my car, I watched him as he reached in the garbage can, pulled out fast food bags, and inspected all that was in them. He did this for several minutes. He would find a few fries in one bag and a bite or two of a hamburger in another bag. You could see the hamburger wrapper by his knee where he was placing the food items he’d found.
DALLAS, TX
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Cheeky Valentine’s Day Greeting to Someone Who’s About to Play a Big Role in Her Life

Plus, her new on-screen pairing gets what may be the funniest smush name of all time. After The Young and Restless dropped its preview for the week to come, Courtney Hope, as many an actor will, shared it to her Instagram account. You’ve probably seen the clip by now, right? In it, Sally and Adam get hot and heavy, then she tells him that she doesn’t want to carry on with him in secret. He replies exactly the way she hoped that he would — by saying that he couldn’t think of any reason to keep her a secret.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Tamar Braxton Calling Out Vince About Their Son Is A Great Opportunity To Talk About Co-Parenting Boundaries

Speaking as someone who can relate to their situation, parents deserve uninterrupted time with their child — but access to that child shouldn't be blocked. Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse, reality TV star, and unforgettable personality. One of the things people tend to love about her is that she’s authentic and honest about her challenges, which makes her relatable. Well, the singer is currently navigating something that many people can certainly relate to–co-parenting.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Concord News Journal

“Looking back, I wish we would have gotten it sooner…,” Man dies of Covid-19 after struggling to find booster shot, his girlfriend explains

The Covid-19 ended up to be fatal for the fully vaccinated 55-year-old G. Bourque from California who died due to Covid-19 complications last month after reportedly struggling to find third, booster dose on time and further improve his immunity. According to Bourque’s girlfriend Jen, the couple decided to get vaccinated...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InspireMore

This Mom Couldn’t Find Traditional African Baby Clothes, So She Created Her Own!

When Temidayo Adedokun became pregnant with her first child, she couldn’t wait to buy all kinds of baby clothes with traditional African prints. Since she was born in Nigeria, it’s important to her that her children have ways to incorporate their culture into their everyday lives. That’s why it was all the more heartbreaking when her search for these types of clothes yielded disappointing results.
APPAREL
The Independent

Woman faces backlash for throwing away $1,000 worth of her sister’s food: ‘People are so self-righteous’

A woman is being slammed for throwing away near $1,000 worth of her sister’s food because it was “unhealthy.”In a post shared to the Reddit forum, “Am I the A**hole,” @u/Scared-Outside4725 said that because she and her sister have “opposite personalities,” they aren’t “very close.” But, the sister moved in for a week, as she received a new job opportunity.“My mother was ecstatic that my sister might be ‘coming home finally,’” the Reddit user wrote. “She moved across the county right after college and hasn’t been back in almost 10 years.”She detailed how having her sister stay her seemed like...
REDDIT
countryliving.com

Spot the Difference: February 2022

Antiques-lovers Jackie Greaney and Paul Havel styled this dog collection scene to help you train your eye. Can you identify the eight differences between these photos?. The blue bow tie has disappeared. The small tan dog on the top shelf has been exchanged for a small black Scottie dog. The...
PHOTOGRAPHY
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Bought A Family Of 11 A New 15-Passenger Mini-Van, A New Truck, And Took The Entire Family Out To Dinner: "Thank You Shaq A Million Times! You Have Been Such A Blessing To Us In So Many Ways."

Shaquille O'Neal's generosity knows no bounds. Shaq is one of the wealthiest players in the NBA, having amassed a small fortune during his career in the NBA as a superstar. On top of that, he made a lot of smart business decisions and investments and is reaping the reward for that these days.
NBA

