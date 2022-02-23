Spot of T: Make a difference in someone’s life

Curtis Kimball faced a conundrum that many adults these days are painfully familiar with. "I just don't know how grown-ups make friends," the 43-year-old explained to The Washington Post. With the pandemic exhausting all—if any—opportunities of meeting new people and forming lasting bonds, Kimball decided to get creative in his quest to forge adult friendships. "I don't mind looking foolish," he shared. "So, I was like, 'I bet I could just put myself out there and maybe something would happen.'" For Kimball, putting himself out there meant throwing a pancake party for his neighborhood, where he has lived for about a year with his wife and two daughters.
Comments / 0