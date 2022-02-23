Wis. Assembly passes bill raising age for tobacco, vaping to 21

The Council of the European Union on Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and announced that it had agreed to an additional package of sanctions against Russia. “The European Council condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine,” read a set of conclusions adopted by the council during a special meeting on Thursday. “Russia bears full responsibility for this act of aggression and all the destruction and loss of life it will cause. It will be held accountable for its actions.”

