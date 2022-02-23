ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

Perryville draws a line on road maintenance at Chesapeake Overlook

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TReI3_0eMWxlFH00

PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners debated recently how much of the roads inside Chesapeake Overlook should be the town’s responsibility.

George Patchell, town administrator, reminded the elected body that Perryville already has the deed to Chesapeake Overlook Parkway. However he suggested the town not take on Overlook Court and the roundabout.

“It’s not in the town’s best interest to take on the spider roads,” Patchell said. “We consider it private.”

Patchell said spider roads are not of the same quality of the publicly traveled roads.

Spider roads are small side roads generally used only for access to utilities or for delivery and not open to the public.

Setting up a map of the area that includes Hollywood Casino and the construction that will become Great Wolf Lodge, Patchell pointed out which areas the town is already maintaining.

“During storm events we have one employee constantly plowing Chesapeake Overlook Parkway for the casino,” he said.

Patchell added Perryville’s responsibility is for the road only.

“Town road is curb to curb,” Patchell said. It doesn’t include the street lights or the walking trails.”

Towns typically take over a road by deed once construction is completed. This means the roads are considered town property and the town will take over paving, snow removal and maintenance. Patchell said there would be language in the deed excluding the spider roads.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perryville, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Perryville, MD
The Associated Press

House panel requests Trump WH records from National Archives

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee sought additional documents Friday from the National Archives related to former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records as the panel looks to expand its investigation into his handling of sensitive and even classified information. The House Committee on Oversight...
POTUS
CBS News

Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022. Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest of hundreds in the center of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Overlook Court#Hollywood Casino
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

978
Followers
345
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy