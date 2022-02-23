Perryville draws a line on road maintenance at Chesapeake Overlook

PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners debated recently how much of the roads inside Chesapeake Overlook should be the town’s responsibility.

George Patchell, town administrator, reminded the elected body that Perryville already has the deed to Chesapeake Overlook Parkway. However he suggested the town not take on Overlook Court and the roundabout.

“It’s not in the town’s best interest to take on the spider roads,” Patchell said. “We consider it private.”

Patchell said spider roads are not of the same quality of the publicly traveled roads.

Spider roads are small side roads generally used only for access to utilities or for delivery and not open to the public.

Setting up a map of the area that includes Hollywood Casino and the construction that will become Great Wolf Lodge, Patchell pointed out which areas the town is already maintaining.

“During storm events we have one employee constantly plowing Chesapeake Overlook Parkway for the casino,” he said.

Patchell added Perryville’s responsibility is for the road only.

“Town road is curb to curb,” Patchell said. It doesn’t include the street lights or the walking trails.”

Towns typically take over a road by deed once construction is completed. This means the roads are considered town property and the town will take over paving, snow removal and maintenance. Patchell said there would be language in the deed excluding the spider roads.