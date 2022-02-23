DIY mechanical keyboard kit for hackers and makers

Declutter your space with the Bluelounge SocketStation smart hub shelf. A simple yet convenient gadget, it provides a spot to wind up your cords as well as a place to rest your charging gadget. It gives you a place to store and organize an everyday essential item, so you can say goodbye to your phone on the floor or counter. Moreover, it works with your existing socket setup, too. And it’ll blend right in with its white color. Simply remove your old face plates and replace them with this. Choose from a style that has a single outlet section or two different outlets, depending on what you need. The shelf itself holds up to 3 pounds in weight, and the cord winding channel underneath keeps cables out of sight.

