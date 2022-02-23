ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in pandemic's first year

By The Associated Press
wsfltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year. Government data released Wednesday show a decades-long trend...

www.wsfltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
OCRegister

Maternal deaths jumped in U.S. since the pandemic started

— Pregnant during the pandemic. Black midwives in demand; are there enough to handle influx of clients?. Each year, about 700 women die from pregnancy-related causes nationwide. The report shows that those numbers went up since the pandemic began. The World Health Organization defines maternal death as “the death of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
People

Mothers Who Get Vaccinated During Pregnancy Pass COVID Protection to Their Babies, Study Finds

The COVID-19 vaccines have already been proven to provide an immense amount of protection to pregnant women, and new research shows that it helps their babies, too. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control found that women who receive two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine during their pregnancy appear to pass on the antibodies to their baby.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Post

Baby formula recalled after 4 infants in 3 states fall ill

Abbott is recalling baby formula produced at a Michigan plant following reports that four infants in three states fell ill with bacterial infections. The company says it took the action after it became aware of four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powdered formula. According to the Food and Drug Administration, three of the cases, including the death of a newborn, were linked to cronobacter.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wyoming News

COVID Infection Can Attack Placenta, Triggering Stillbirth

THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are at greater risk for delivering stillborn babies, and new research provides important clues about why. Unlike other fungal, bacterial or viral infections, which cross over the placenta to affect the fetus, SARS-CoV-2 is particularly lethal to the developing placenta, and this damage deprives the fetus of oxygen and nutrition, said study author Dr. David Schwartz, a perinatal pathologist in Atlanta. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Nevada drops mask mandate despite vaccination status as Covid cases decline

Nevada is joining a growing list of Democrat-led states to ease Covid-19 restrictions by lifting its mask mandate as cases continue to drop but the CDC says the move is premature. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock explains why the state is dropping its mask mandate regardless of vaccination status and how it could impact cases around the state. Feb. 11, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

CDC: Maternal mortality disparities have worsened

The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from a rate of 20.1 in 2019, newly released CDC data shows. Why it matters: The U.S. still has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world and previous research has largely attributed that to an outsized prevalence among Black mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy