Brownsburg PD looking for Dunkin’ Donuts robber
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts store on Tuesday evening.
Police were dispatched to the Dunkin’ location at 13 Commerce Drive just after 7 p.m. in reference to a robbery.
Police say a male in a black winter coat hit two employees, told them he had a gun, and forced them to open the cash registers.
The suspect then ran from the store with an unknown amount of cash.
Although the suspect said he had a gun, police say the employees never saw a weapon.
Both employees were checked out by medics and decline further treatment.
If you know anything, Brownsburg police ask you to call their Investigations unit at 317-852-1109, ext. 2123.
