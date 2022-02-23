ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

Brownsburg PD looking for Dunkin’ Donuts robber

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts store on Tuesday evening.

Police were dispatched to the Dunkin’ location at 13 Commerce Drive just after 7 p.m. in reference to a robbery.

Police say a male in a black winter coat hit two employees, told them he had a gun, and forced them to open the cash registers.

The suspect then ran from the store with an unknown amount of cash.

Although the suspect said he had a gun, police say the employees never saw a weapon.

Both employees were checked out by medics and decline further treatment.

If you know anything, Brownsburg police ask you to call their Investigations unit at 317-852-1109, ext. 2123.

