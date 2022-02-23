ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Police respond after alleged threat at DAR High School

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) – Concerned parents reached out to News 19 about a potential threat made towards DAR High School in Marshall County.

Parents of students told News 19 that their children told them of a shooting threat that a student had made.

School officials and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office both posted on Facebook Tuesday about the incident saying, “School administrators have been made aware of an alleged statement made by three students regarding a possible school threat at DAR High School tomorrow, Wednesday, February 23, 2022.”

DAR High School

The posts continued, “Law enforcement officers have been contacted and have taken appropriate action to remove this particular threat from campus.”

Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said deputies have been on the scene making routine searches of all buses, buildings and classrooms. “Our investigators have identified the source of the threats and charges should be made this date,” Guthrie said.

