Mura Masa Teams With Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress for ‘Bbycakes’

By Emily Zemler
Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy winning-producer Mura Masa has released a new single, “Bbycakes,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl. The bubblegum-infused track is a reworking of 3 Of A Kind’s 2004 hit, “Babycakes.”. “I feel like ‘Bbycakes’ is a future facing record,” Mura Masa said in a...

