Train to release new album, launch North American tour

klbjfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrain will be launching a North American summer tour to promote their forthcoming album, titled “AM Gold,” set to drop on May 20th. Check out the lyric video for the new album’s title track – here. Frontman Pat Monahan said of the band’s 11th studio...

www.klbjfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Monahan
New Jersey Stage

Train Announces New Album and Tour with Stops in Holmdel and Camden

(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Known for their countless chart-topping hits spanning nearly three decades, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band TRAIN has announced their 11th studio album, AM Gold, is set for release on May 20, 2022 via Columbia Records. AM Gold marks the group’s first release of all-new original music in five years. The band will tour in support of the new release with local shows on Sunday, June 12 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel and Tuesday, June 14 at Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden.
