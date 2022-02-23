ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare companies Sanofi and GSK to seek COVID-19 vaccine regulatory approval

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Sanofi logo at the company's headquarters during the annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi (SASY.PA) and GSK (GSK.L) said they intend to submit data from both their booster and Phase III efficacy trials as the basis for regulatory applications for a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We’re very pleased with these data, which confirm our strong science and the benefits of our COVID-19 vaccine. The Sanofi-GSK vaccine demonstrates a universal ability to boost all platforms and across all ages," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president for Sanofi Vaccines.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens

