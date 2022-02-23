ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The CW's 'Naomi' star says she would love for her character to team up with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VB5d4_0eMWtj3J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuuWQ_0eMWtj3J00
Kaci Walfall in "Naomi."

ARRAY Filmworks / The CW

  • The CW's "Naomi" star says she would love to team up with "Birds of Prey" actors on a DC project.
  • Kaci Walfall told Insider that her character Naomi would learn from Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.
  • Walfall added that it would be "so fun" to be part of the girl group of heroes in that movie.

The star of The CW's new DC superhero series "Naomi," Kaci Walfall, told Insider that she would love to star in a DC movie with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Walfall plays the titular character in a world where superheroes such as Superman are comic book characters rather than defenders of the people. Naomi is one of the biggest Superman fans because he's an "orphan" like her. However, in season one, which loosely follows Naomi's journey in the comics, she discovers the similarities do not stop there and she is also an alien with powers.

Walfall told Insider that if her character could work alongside some of the established DC movie characters, she would want to work with Harley Quinn (Robbie) and the heroes introduced in the "Birds of Prey" 2020 movie, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qg79Q_0eMWtj3J00
Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett in "Birds of Prey."

Warner Bros.

"Jurnee Smollett is about to do that [Black Canary spin-off] movie, which is about to be crazy," Walfall said. "So I think that that would be so fun for Naomi to be in that girl group. And I think being surrounded by those people, she would learn from Harley because she sees the best in everyone. So no matter if they're a villain or not, she would grow with those people."

Smollett is reprising her role as Black Canary in an untitled HBO max movie, Deadline reported . Meanwhile, the "Gotham Sirens" movie , which is due to be Robbie's next appearance as Harley Quinn, is stuck in development.

Robbie first portrayed the iconic DC villain in the 2016 "Suicide Squad" movie but she became a fully fleshed character in later appearances in "Birds of Prey" and the 2021 "The Suicide Squad" movie. In 2016, Robbie told Comicbook.com that she wants to play the character "forever."

New episodes of "Naomi" are released on Tuesdays on The CW app.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Knight Moves: Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz take flight in The Batman

Just like Batman and Catwoman, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz have a bit of a history: The stars of The Batman (in theaters March 4), have known each other for more than a decade. You can tell as they tease one another about their flirting skills (or lack thereof) at their EW cover shoot in downtown L.A. in late January, or by how nonchalantly Pattinson drapes a camel coat over Kravitz's shivering shoulders after they wrap on a chilly rooftop as the sun sets. But their story as the Dark Knight and the most famous cat burglar of all time didn't begin until their chemistry test on a Warner Bros. soundstage in Burbank in October 2019.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker Finale Behind the Scenes Reveals Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Double

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 8, "Chapter 8: It's Cow or Never." Wondering who played Wonder Woman in Thursday's season finale of Peacemaker? Wonder no more. In "It's Cow or Never," Peacemaker (John Cena) and the ARGUS squad are on a mission to kill The Cow: the source of the raw amber fluid Goff (Annie Chang) and the invading alien Butterflies need to survive on Earth. Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and Vigilante's (Freddie Stroma) assignment is successful, and the world saved — no thanks to the tardy Justice League.
MOVIES
Collider

Simu Liu Joins Margot Robbie's Live-Action 'Barbie' Movie

Fresh off Simu Liu’s grand entrance in the MCU with last year's blockbuster Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel star has found his next project. As reported by Variety, Liu will be joining the cast of Barbie in an unspecified role. The news comes shortly...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz Adding Justice League To New DC Movie Universe

The Batman is launching a fresh new continuity which will adapt DC Comics to the big screen, starting with a film starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader which is largely based on The Long Halloween and Year One comic stories. It has no ties to other DC movie or TV titles. While The Batman's cinematic universe has not yet earned a fancy name like the "DCEU" where Ben Affleck has been playing Batman, it will almost certainly spawn sequels and Gotham-centric spinoffs are already on the way. One big question remains as The Batman universe is born; will a new set of Justice League heroes come with it?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Ella Jay Basco
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
ComicBook

Batgirl: Michael Keaton Shares New Look at His Batman Return

This is proving to be a pretty excellent time for fans of DC's Batman, as multiple incarnations of the caped crusader are being showcased in movies, television, and beyond. Among them is Michael Keaton's long-awaited return as Bruce Wayne / Batman, which will first occur in the upcoming The Flash movie. After that, Keaton is confirmed to appear in HBO Max's Batgirl movie — and Keaton recently teased that return with pretty great fanfare. On Thursday night, Keaton took to Instagram to share a photo of his shadow in the Batman cape and cowl, seemingly from the set of Batgirl. This comes after set photos surfaced last week showing a stand-in for Keaton filming scenes, including something alongside J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Jim Gordon.
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Confessed That He Didn't Know Who Nina Dobrev Was Before They Started Dating

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are nothing short of adorable. At the 2022 Winter Olympics Open Ceremony, the three-time gold medal snowboarder walked out with Team U.S.A. to kick off the special sports event. The celebratory occasion marked his fifth and final time he'll be competing on the world's biggest stage. Although Nina won't be cheering him on from the sidelines in Beijing — no foreign spectators are allowed at the Winter Games — she'll still be watching his snowy rides from home and rooting him on.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cw#Hbo Max#Film Star#Cw#Hbo
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Cathy Silvers Opened Up About Her Famous Father

“Happy Days” star Cathy Silvers starred as boy-crazed teen Jenny Piccolo in the series. The performer’s love for acting seems to be genetic, stemming from her father’s side of the family. Cathy’s dad, Phil Silvers, was a successful comedic actor, known as “The King of Chutzpah.” His career as an entertainer spanned almost sixty years. In a chat with Express, the actress opened up about what it was like to grow up with a famous father. Additionally, the actress shared an especially heart-warming story of a time her father surprised her on set of “Happy Days.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continuously expands as they feature new Comic book superheroes into the MCU. The MCU has successfully brought new characters like Shang-chi, the Eternals, and the upcoming Moon Knight. One character that is rumored to be making a comeback in the MCU is none other than, The Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Anna Kendrick Sued By Paparazzi For $150k

Actress Anna Kendrick is being dragged to federal court by a photographer who claims she ripped off his work. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Ulices Ramales is suing the Pitch Perfect star in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. In court, Ramales explains he makes his money by...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Clint Eastwood Advised His Son, Scott Eastwood to Decline The Suicide Squad Sequel

Scott Eastwood's Suicide Squad character, Lieutenant GQ Edwards, could have been in The Suicide Squad, if not for some advice from Eastwood's father, he said in a new interview. When Warner Bros. invited Eastwood, whose father is Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, to join the cast of James Gunn's sequel to David Ayer's 2016 supervillain team-up, he wasn't sure what to do. So he called his dad, got a little clarity, and ultimately bowed out. And let's be honest: that decision almost certainly saved Lt. Edwards's life, considering what happened to most of the returning characters in The Suicide Squad.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

311K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy