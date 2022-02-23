The CW's 'Naomi' star says she would love for her character to team up with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

Kaci Walfall in "Naomi." ARRAY Filmworks / The CW

The CW's "Naomi" star says she would love to team up with "Birds of Prey" actors on a DC project.

Kaci Walfall told Insider that her character Naomi would learn from Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

Walfall added that it would be "so fun" to be part of the girl group of heroes in that movie.

The star of The CW's new DC superhero series "Naomi," Kaci Walfall, told Insider that she would love to star in a DC movie with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Walfall plays the titular character in a world where superheroes such as Superman are comic book characters rather than defenders of the people. Naomi is one of the biggest Superman fans because he's an "orphan" like her. However, in season one, which loosely follows Naomi's journey in the comics, she discovers the similarities do not stop there and she is also an alien with powers.

Walfall told Insider that if her character could work alongside some of the established DC movie characters, she would want to work with Harley Quinn (Robbie) and the heroes introduced in the "Birds of Prey" 2020 movie, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett in "Birds of Prey." Warner Bros.

"Jurnee Smollett is about to do that [Black Canary spin-off] movie, which is about to be crazy," Walfall said. "So I think that that would be so fun for Naomi to be in that girl group. And I think being surrounded by those people, she would learn from Harley because she sees the best in everyone. So no matter if they're a villain or not, she would grow with those people."

Smollett is reprising her role as Black Canary in an untitled HBO max movie, Deadline reported . Meanwhile, the "Gotham Sirens" movie , which is due to be Robbie's next appearance as Harley Quinn, is stuck in development.

Robbie first portrayed the iconic DC villain in the 2016 "Suicide Squad" movie but she became a fully fleshed character in later appearances in "Birds of Prey" and the 2021 "The Suicide Squad" movie. In 2016, Robbie told Comicbook.com that she wants to play the character "forever."

New episodes of "Naomi" are released on Tuesdays on The CW app.