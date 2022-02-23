ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCID Stock: What to Do Ahead of Earnings

By Bernard Zambonin
MemeStockMaven
 2 days ago

Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Motors (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report went public in July 2021 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal.

In October and November, we saw a lot of hype about the company. That helped Lucid's stock soar as high as $55 per share.

However, the euphoria has worn off. In addition, we're currently seeing a turbulent macroeconomic scenario. Lucid's stock is now more than 50% off its all-time high.

Lucid will report fourth-quarter earnings on Monday, February 28. Will it be an opportunity for LCID shares to resume their growth trajectory and recover from recent losses? Or will the stock continue to fall?

Figure 1:  LCID Stock: What to Do Ahead of Earnings Lucid Motors

Q4 Expectations

Lucid Motors needs to report a loss per share below 30 cents to beat market expectations for Q4. Last quarter, the company failed to beat expectations of a loss per share of 25 cents, instead reporting a loss of 41 cents.

In terms of revenue, Lucid is expected to report $59.87 million, with the highest expectation at $83 million and the lowest $36.74 million.

Analysts are also waiting to find out the number of vehicles Lucid delivered in 2021. And an update on the company's reservations for 2022 could also be a major catalyst for the stock.

In mid-November 2021, Lucid reported it had received 17,000 reservations. The company's plans were to manufacture 520 units in 2021 and to increase production to 20,000 in 2022 and 49,000 in 2023. By 2030, the company's projection is to have manufactured half a million vehicles.

With the Lucid Air named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year, management expects significant demand for the model. As the production at the company's Arizona plant ramps up, Lucid should stay on track to meet its goals.

However, the company doesn't rule out the effects of supply-chain disruptions on manufacturing growth in the short term.

Will Delivery Promises Be Met?

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, investors need to be prepared for high levels of volatility in Lucid's current share price. He has set a price target of $16 on the stock, which would imply a downside of nearly 40% from its current share price around $26.

The Morgan Stanley analyst blames LCID's "unusually" low free float and high short interest as responsible for this volatility. Lucid shares currently have a free float of 569.96 million shares, and according to data as of January 30, 94.32 million shares were shorted. This indicates short interest of 16.5%.

Remember that short interest above 10% is usually considered high. It can serve as a warning flag about investor sentiment toward a company's fundamentals. It also leaves short sellers vulnerable to short squeeze in the event of high-volume buying.

Still, Jonas believes that Lucid Air deliveries should come in well below guidance and will probably be a Q4 delivery miss. Thus, he sees the 20,000-unit target for 2022 as a bull case.

How to Approach LCID Ahead of Earnings

Since LCID is considered a technology and growth stock, the market prices it primarily on its technological potential, rather than on the units the company has been producing or selling.

We can see that with Lucid's current market cap — above $40 billion. That's not easily justified when you consider Honda has a market cap of $55 billion and produced nearly 4.5 million cars in 2020.

One of the pillars of Lucid's growth is its high-quality vehicles. Its winning the MotorTrend Car of the Year award — one of the most prestigious honors in the automotive industry — ensures that the demand for its vehicles is on the right track and differentiates Lucid from its competitors in terms of quality.

In the short term, market volatility due to macroeconomic turbulence involving inflation, interest rate increases, geopolitical conflicts, supply-chain disruptions, and other issues should continue to strongly affect growth and tech stocks that trade at high multiples and are not yet profitable.

However, these short-term headwinds tend to be transitory. Demand for Lucid's cars is unlikely to be a problem in the future. Therefore, I continue to believe that investing in Lucid for the long term may be the best approach.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

#Vehicles#Lcid Stock#Ev#Lucid Motors#Lucid Group#The Lucid Air
Motley Fool

Why You Could Retire Rich With This Restaurant Stock

Pizza is a simple product and industry, which Domino's has come to dominate. The company becomes increasingly profitable over time and keeps buying back stock. Its small size and room for store count growth should generate solid future returns for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Crashing After Earnings: Is It Time to Buy Them?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Popular investment manager Cathie Wood has been keen...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Above-Average Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows

Scotts Miracle-Gro has plunged with other pot stocks, but it remains a safe buy for long-term investors. Intel didn't have a great year in 2021, but it has a strategy in place to generate double-digit revenue growth in the near future. Both stocks' payouts remain safe and management has been...
STOCKS
Nio Stock: This Could Be A Rare Buy-The-Dip Opportunity

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report recently hit a 52-week low, trading below $20. Investors took it as a good opportunity to grab shares, backed by a strong "Buy" rating from Wall Street analysts. During the January 31 trading session, Nio shares...
ECONOMY
