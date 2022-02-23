Temperatures falling Wednesday ahead of next wintry mix

PITTSBURGH — Give the umbrella a break Wednesday. We’ll have lots of clouds but only a stray shower.

It will be turning cooler throughout the morning, so a jacket will be a good idea as you head out the door. Afternoon temperatures will be fairly steady in the upper 30s.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Thursday will be touch and go later in the day as rain and snow break out in the area. A period of freezing rain and sleet is also possible in parts of the area that could lead to icy travel for a time Thursday night.

Severe Weather Team 11 is watching the track of this system and the impacts it may bring.

