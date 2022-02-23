ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul announces plan for $62M cybersecurity data center

By Staff Report
 2 days ago
New York State is looking to bolster its cybersecurity operations by opening a Brooklyn-based hub to coordinate data between government, businesses, and utilities, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday.

The operations hub will have a staff of 70, mixed between in-person and virtual personnel, and will serve to paint a comprehensive picture of threat data on the federal, state, and local level.

“New York’s leadership in finance, energy, transportation, healthcare, and other critical fields makes the State an attractive target for cyberattacks,” said Hochul, according to News10 NBC.

Hochul proposed a $62 million budget for the cybersecurity center as well as a $30 million fund to aid local government in technology upgrades.

