ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Aging Successfully: Relationships and longevity

Sequim Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know, February is the month when we celebrate Valentine’s Day, acknowledging the loving relationships in our lives. Before February ends I want to address the subject of relationships and longevity. Man’s desire for longevity dates back centuries before Juan Ponce de Leon came to the New...

www.sequimgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
MindBodyGreen

An Expert Swears By These Drinks To Support Methylation, Natural Detoxification & Longevity

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. What you drink is a key piece of optimizing your DNA methylation. It's vital that you stay adequately hydrated, which means we recommend drinking enough ounces of water, seltzer, or herbal tea per day to equal about half your body weight in pounds—the standard guideline used in functional medicine. That means, if you weigh 150 pounds, you need to aim for 75 fluid ounces of noncaffeinated, nonalcoholic, unsweetened beverages every day.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Mental Health#Stress Hormone#Americans
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Avoidant Personality Disorder?

Avoidant personality disorder (AVPD) is a personality disorder that is characterized by extensive avoidance of social interaction. People with this condition may have difficulty engaging in social situations and forming relationships due to feelings of inadequacy and a sensitivity to rejection. It affects approximately 2.5% of the population. This article...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Longevity
MedicalXpress

Patience could increase longevity

Patient people are at lower risk of dying before the age of 65 and suffer, on average, from fewer hospitalizations and diagnoses during their adult lives than more impatient individuals. In her dissertation in economics, Lisa Norrgren analyzes a unique data material where thousands of Swedes have been followed from the age of 13 and throughout their lives.
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender youth on puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones have lower rates of depression and suicidal thoughts, a new study finds

Recent studies estimate that 1.8% to 2.7% – or approximately 750,000 to 1.1 million – adolescents in the U.S. identify as transgender or nonbinary. Many of these trans youth experience high levels of negative mental health symptoms due to anti-transgender stigma, discrimination and lack of family or peer support. A 2021 study found that as much as 72% of trans youth were depressed, and half had seriously considered suicide.
HEALTH
SELF

Queen Latifah On Being Her Mom’s Caregiver: ‘I Would Just Want to Fall Apart’

Queen Latifah has never been the type to stay in one lane. With magnetic performances in Girls Trip, Chicago, and Beauty Shop, a starring role on CBS crime drama The Equalizer (for which she is also an executive producer), and numerous Grammy Awards for her pioneering rap records in the ’90s, the 51-year-old is one of Hollywood’s most talented multi-hyphenates.
CELEBRITIES
Fstoppers

Drink Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!

Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. Water is a crucial component of the body and plays a vital role in maintaining nearly all major organ...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Weight-loss shot may reduce obesity, overweight

Obesity and overweight are widespread globally and increase the risk of many health conditions. A new injectable treatment, semaglutide, has just been recommended for use in the United Kingdom. In a study, those on the treatment lost, on average, almost 15% of their body mass. The injections could help those...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy