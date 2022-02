World number three Alexander Zverev was shockingly booted from the Mexican Open for an incident involving a chair umpire at the tournament. Zverev was participating in a doubles match with Marcelo Melo, which the two lost in three sets. The German tennis star was angered by the umpire’s call and proceeded to smash his racket against the chair in a wild turn of events. Zverev’s Mexican Open meltdown prompted three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray to call him out for his behavior, which coincided with an apology from the world number three, via TennisNow and SportingNews.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO