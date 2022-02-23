2023 OL commit Johnathan ‘Bo’ Hughley shares his thoughts on Georgia after Matt Luke departure

Sanford Stadium (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

As it stands, Bo Hughley is one of the more important members of Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. He’s Georgia’s highest-rated offensive commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle, as he’s the No. 58 overall player in the class and the No. 5 player in the state for this cycle.

Hughley, listed at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, recently saw his position coach step down as Matt Luke resigned from his position on Monday. Anytime something like that happens it’s fair to wonder how it might impact the recruitment of Hughley.

The Fairburn, Ga., prospect did share his thoughts on Tuesday afternoon, making it abundantly clear how he felt about Georgia.

