Providence, RI

Weather Alert: Colder Dry Thursday; Winter Storm Late Thu. Night/Friday

By Michelle Muscatello, Tony Petrarca
 2 days ago

Good Thursday morning

We’re tracking on-going major weather changes now through Friday. After yesterday’s record warmth, colder air continues to move in. A winter storm with accumulating snow and sleet arrives late Thursday night and Friday.

Winter Storm Watch:

For all areas except Islands late Thursday night through Friday

Hour by Hour: A look at the next hours conditions »

THURSDAY FORECAST: Much Colder, Dry Skies

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

WINTER STORM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY

Winter storm with wet snow and sleet along with some cold rain at times near shore. Initially, it’s cold enough for periods of moderate to heavy wet snow through the early Friday morning commute with a transition to sleet areas south of Providence later in the morning

FRIDAY 2:00AM

FRIDAY 7:00AM

FRIDAY 10:00AM

FRIDAY 2:00PM

Snow looks to eventually mix with or change to sleet south of Providence late morning and afternoon, but it may stay mostly snow in northern Rhode Island where higher accumulations are expected.

Roads are expected to be snow-covered and slippery during the Friday morning commute with the several inches of snow and sleet . At this point, we’re expecting 4-8″ of snow well inland and 2-4″ closer to the coast. The exact amounts will hinge on how quickly snow mixes with or changes to sleet and icy rain. Please check back for updates.

Snow Amounts By Friday Afternoon/Evening

Pinpoint Weather 12

