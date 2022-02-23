Palm Beach County “Golf Car” Company Sued Over $20K Totaled Cart

Prime Golf Cars Sued For Breach Of Contract, Deceptive Trade Practices.

A golf car similar to the golf car at the center of a lawsuit just filed against Palm Beach County’s “Prime Golf Cars.”

BY: LEGAL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County “Golf Car” company Prime Golf Cars, also known as “Sun and Fun Days Inc,” is facing a lawsuit for breach of contract and deceptive trade practices. At issue: the company sent a golf car (a golf cart that actually looks like a car) to a customer in Illinois. But the delivery company allegedly totaled or nearly totaled the golf car when the delivery truck was in an accident. The customer refused to accept the damaged car but the delivery service dumped it at the customer’s property and refused to take it back.

Prime Golf Cars, according to the suit, has refused to do anything — it hired the delivery company — so the customer is stuck with a severely damaged $20,000 golf car.

From the suit: “The Golf Car arrived at Plaintiff’s residence on August 16, 2021 in extensively damaged condition and missing significant parts. When questioned about the condition of the Golf Car, Defendant’s agent transport driver who presented the extensively scratched and damaged Golf Car admitted that the Golf Car had been damaged in an accident during transport from Florida and parts, including the roof, had been torn from the Golf Car and fallen off the delivery truck onto the highway. Defendant’s transport driver further explained that, immediately following the accident and damage to the Golf Car and prior to delivery of the Golf Car to Plaintiff, Defendant took the Golf Car to a welding shop in Manteno, Illinois in an attempt to quickly repair and hide the damage from Plaintiff.”

The customer attempted to seek help from Prime Golf Cars, but the company — according to the suit — did nothing.

“After Defendant’s outrageous conduct in ignoring Plaintiff’s rejection of delivery

of the damaged Golf Car and dumping it at Plaintiff’s residence, Plaintiff made several attempts to communicate with Defendant to obtain a refund of the purchase price or reimbursement of part of the purchase price to cover the repair costs and labor to bring the Golf Car up to the standard it should have been as purchased by Plaintiff pursuant to the Agreement. Defendant ignored Plaintiff’s requests to remedy the damage and reimburse Plaintiff for the repair costs to restore the Golf Car to the condition Plaintiff bargained for in the Agreement.”

Prime Golf Cars did not file an immediate response to the suit with the Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts. Read the filing, below.

