Abbott is recalling baby formula produced at a Michigan plant following reports that four infants in three states fell ill with bacterial infections. The company says it took the action after it became aware of four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powdered formula. According to the Food and Drug Administration, three of the cases, including the death of a newborn, were linked to cronobacter.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO