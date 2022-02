BOSTON (CBS) — At 44 years old, Zdeno Chara is still suiting up every night for the New York Islanders. On Tuesday night, he’ll hit a major milestone. When the Islanders visit the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, Chara will be playing in his 1,651st regular-season game. In doing so, he will tie Chris Chelios for most NHL games played by a defenseman in NHL history. Provided Chara suffers no setbacks, he’ll set a new record for games played by an NHL defenseman on Thursday night in San Jose. “I’m not going to say I’m happy, but it doesn’t bother me one bit...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO