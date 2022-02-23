ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 2 days ago

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Wednesday reported net income of...

www.sfgate.com

MarketWatch

Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
SFGate

ChannelAdvisor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ ChannelAdvisor Corp. (ECOM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33.7 million. The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 21 cents per share. The provider of cloud-based e-commerce services posted revenue of $45.4...
SFGate

Telus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Telus Corp. (TU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $510.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street...
Benzinga

Recap: Olympic Steel Q4 Earnings

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $293.04 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Quaker Houghton Q4 Earnings

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quaker Houghton missed estimated earnings by 18.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $61.19 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Axon Enterprise Q4 Earnings

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axon Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $8.56 million from the same...
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
Benzinga

Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q4 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LeMaitre Vascular missed estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same...
Benzinga

Energous: Q4 Earnings Insights

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $135.40 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Playa Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Playa Hotels & Resorts missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $110.56...
MarketWatch

Dell stock drops as earnings miss offsets new dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the computer maker’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations while the company’s board initiated a dividend. Dell. DELL,. -1.66%. shares fell 9% after hours, following a 1.7% decline in the regular session to close at $55.84.
MarketWatch

Dow's 131-point drop led by losses in Microsoft, Home Depot stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday morning with shares of Microsoft and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 131 points, or 0.4%, lower, as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares have dropped $5.81, or 1.9%, while those of Home Depot are off $6.65, or 1.8%, combining for a roughly 82-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Cisco (CSCO) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Benzinga

Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $49.95 million from...
Benzinga

American Software: Q3 Earnings Insights

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Software beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $4.74 million from the same...
Reuters

Canada's Loblaw beats estimates for quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for groceries and other essential items stayed strong. The pandemic-led trend of cooking at home has sustained even as COVID curbs have eased, continuing to help sales at grocery stores that benefited during last year’s lockdowns.
Benzinga

NantHealth: Q4 Earnings Insights

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NantHealth missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Texas Pacific Land: Q4 Earnings Insights

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Texas Pacific Land missed estimated earnings by 8.35%, reporting an EPS of $10.21 versus an estimate of $11.14. Revenue was up $72.87 million from...
Entrepreneur

Will Higher Oil & Natural Gas Prices Aid APA in Q4 Earnings?

APA Corporation APA is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 21. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.42 per share on revenues of $2 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the upstream operator’s performance in the December quarter....
Benzinga

Recap: TPI Composites Q4 Earnings

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TPI Composites missed estimated earnings by 52.23%, reporting an EPS of $-2.39 versus an estimate of $-1.57. Revenue was up $76.11 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Open Lending Q4 Earnings

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Open Lending beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $12.00 million from the same...
