GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a warm end to the weekend in West Michigan, and a mild forecast start to the week, wintry weather will soon be returning. As of Sunday night Oceana, Newaygo and Mecosta counties were under a Winter Storm Watch ahead of an expected system arriving Monday night into the day on Tuesday. The system is expected to bring a broad area of wintry mix, rain, and snow to West Michigan, with the highest impacts expected north of I-96.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO