Automaker Stellantis reaps $15B profit in 1st year of merger

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
FRANKFURT, Germany — Automaker Stellantis said Wednesday that it made 13.4 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group and would pay out record profit-sharing checks to unionized U.S. workers. The earnings nearly tripled...

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

