CLEVELAND — As we near the end of February, which is American Heart Month, 3News is focusing on ways to improve your heart health. Getting your flu shot might help. The CDC says flu season peaks from December through February. The flu has been linked to poor cardiovascular problems like heart attacks and strokes. Preventive Cardiologist Dr. Sadeer Al-Kindi with University Hospitals' Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute says preventing the flu can reduce your risk of cardiac problems.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO