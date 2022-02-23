ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester’s performances are improving despite patchy results

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493yw9_0eMWosV900

Kasper Schmeichel insists Leicester’s performances are improving despite their patchy results.

Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Wolves means the Foxes have collected just two points from five games, as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup by local rivals Nottingham Forest.

They now lie 11th in the Premier League but still have the chance of lifting a trophy in the Europa Conference League, in which they travel to Danish side Randers on Thursday leading 4-1 from the first leg as they bid to reach the last 16.

“It’s the final chance of silverware. I doubt we’re going to win the Premier League,” admitted Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel.

“You want to win trophies and to have the opportunity to be the first winner of this competition is something we should be looking at.

“Wins build momentum and confidence. That will be important for the squad as a whole – but we’ve got to do the job first.

“I would definitely say performances have improved. I think obviously, the Wolves result wasn’t positive, but the performance was much better. They have definitely picked up.”

Leicester have been riddled with injuries to key players all season, but manager Brendan Rodgers did reveal winger Harvey Barnes was in the squad after a hamstring problem.

“We are not looking for excuses in terms of players being out,” added Schmeichel.

“Everyone knows who we’ve been missing in vital positions but it’s the same for any team. It’s about how you deal with it.

“We have struggled with our form. It hasn’t been as consistent as we would have liked but the main thing is, the squad are working hard and still have the right mentality.

“If you come into training and people aren’t working hard, that’s when you have a problem.”

Rodgers has come under fire in some quarters this term despite Leicester’s success over his near three years in charge.

“You’re open to criticism in this game if you aren’t getting results,” said the former Celtic boss.

“What we have achieved over the period of time I’ve been here has been fantastic but in the modern game the credit in the bank doesn’t last. The bottom line is we need to get results.

“Hopefully we are getting back towards a level we’ve been accustomed to after the last few years.”

Rodgers also revealed defender Wesley Fofana was back in training after suffering a horrific broken leg in pre-season, although he is still some weeks from a return to competitive action.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku keen to stay at Chelsea despite Inter links

It is no secret that Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, 28, has been linked with a return to former club Inter Milan. Lukaku set a Premier League record-low seven touches in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, with the 28-year-old still scrabbling to find his Stamford Bridge niche. The Mirror, however, reports the Belgium striker wants to stay put and fight for his spot at Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Harvey Barnes
Person
Brendan Rodgers
ESPN

Liverpool beat Leeds United as Mohamed Salah pulls the strings

Liverpool thrashed Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night to cut their deficit to Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points. The hosts took the lead before 15 minutes when Start Dallas was whistled for handball and Mohamed Salah calmly dispatched the ensuing spot kick to make it 1-0.
MLS
Daily Mail

Liverpool hit Leeds for SIX to move just three points behind Manchester City in the title race as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both net doubles with centre backs Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk also on target

Discussions about the impact on the title race will soon follow but the only place to begin the story of this chaotic night is the 14th minute. Up until then, Leeds had been busy and vibrant and had asked questions of Liverpool, so much so that Jurgen Klopp’s arms were flapping furiously and his voice was straining. Convention doesn’t apply to games involving Marcelo Bielsa’s side and his German counterpart was noticeably vexed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Vlahovic scores in CL debut, Juve draws 1-1 at Villarreal

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Dusan Vlahovic scored 31 seconds into his Champions League debut as Juventus drew 1-1 at Villarreal in the opening match of their round-of-16 tie on Tuesday. Dani Parejo leveled for Villarreal in the 66th minute, leaving the playoff poised for the decider in Italy. Vlahovic...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Foxes#Nottingham Forest#Danish#Randers#Celtic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers hails 'superb' James Maddison after stunning brace in Europa Conference League... and says Kasper Schmeichel is a 'top goalkeeper' after heroic performance in Denmark

Brendan Rodgers hailed James Maddison after the Leicester star scored a spectacular double to send his team into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League. Maddison had branded his first-half display against Randers ‘rubbish’ but he made amends after the break, scoring a free-kick from 20 yards in the 70th minute and delivering his second from similar range four minutes later – this time from open play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Bournemouth welcome back players after enforced break

Bournemouth return to action for the first time in a fortnight when they host Stoke. The Cherries saw games with Nottingham Forest and Swansea called off due to Storm Eunice and their lead over third-placed QPR cut to two points. The enforced break has enabled some players to return to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Southampton v Norwich City

Full-back Romain Perraud, who missed Southampton's win over Everton after testing positive for Covid-19, is available. Lyanco, Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy remain out. Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has recovered from a shoulder injury and could return to the squad on Friday. Jacob Sorensen and Lukas Rupp are back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy