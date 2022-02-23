ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

City of Venice approves 1-year trial for daytime alcohol at beaches

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
Something to know if you're planning a beach trip this weekend — drinking on the beach is now legal in the City of Venice.

City leaders just voted for an ordinance that makes it okay for people to bring alcohol to the beach but only during "daylight hours."

Glass bottles are still not allowed on the beach.

The new rules will be in place for one year.

After that City leaders will decide whether to extend the ordinance.

