City of Venice approves 1-year trial for daytime alcohol at beaches

Something to know if you're planning a beach trip this weekend — drinking on the beach is now legal in the City of Venice.

City leaders just voted for an ordinance that makes it okay for people to bring alcohol to the beach but only during "daylight hours."

Glass bottles are still not allowed on the beach.

The new rules will be in place for one year.

After that City leaders will decide whether to extend the ordinance.