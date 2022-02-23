ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whip-Round (Alt Club Night)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Whip-Round returns to The Deaf Institute. Every Thursday, Two...

Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Michael Imperioli’s Art-Rock Outfit Zopa Deliver a Jangling, Droning Love Song, ‘Red Sky’

Sopranos star Michael Imperioli’s art-rock trio Zopa are back with a new song, “Red Sky.” The track marks the group’s first bit of new music since they dropped their debut album, La Dolce Vita, last year. “Red Sky” feels like a quintessential NYC track, with a tight mix of jangle and drone, all of which builds to a cathartic chorus. The song arrives with a music video, directed by Victoria Imperioli and Lisa Rinzler, that sticks with the NYC theme, following two characters whose lives are changed when they unexpectedly meet while wandering around the snow-covered city. Speaking with The AV Club,...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Cunning Little Vixen review – colourful staging takes Janáček’s opera to the dark side

Storms blew away last week’s planned premiere of English National Opera’s new version of Janáček’s 1924 hymn to the cycles of the living world. The opening was quickly rescheduled for Sunday afternoon, but it was a useful reminder that our coexistence in nature has a pitiless side, as well as the pantheistic charge that fires Janáček’s ecstatic score.
PERFORMING ARTS
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

Dua Lipa Parts Ways With TaP Management

Dua Lipa has parted ways with her longtime management firm, Ben Mawson and Ed Millet’s TaP Management, a source close to the situation has confirmed to Variety. However, the source says that contrary to other reports, the singer is not currently taking meetings with other management companies, although presumably she will at some point in the future. The news was first reported late Thursday by Hits.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Live Album Becomes an Art Form: 20 Classics From 1972

Live albums were already a part of the rock record business before 1972. There had been multiple live releases from the likes of the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and James Brown, along with classic titles by the Who, the Allman Brothers Band, Cream, the Grateful Dead, Humble Pie, Jefferson Airplane, Grand Funk Railroad, Elton John and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — not to mention the Woodstock: Three Days of Peace and Music soundtrack.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

The Head and the Heart Search for Connection on ‘Virginia (Wind in the Night)’

The Head and the Heart have released “Virginia (Wind in the Night),” the second track from their upcoming album, Every Shade of Blue, out April 29 via Warner. ”Being from Virginia, for me this song represents a long and winding relationship to place — a place that is grounding,” singer Jonathan Russell said in a statement about the Jesse Shatkin-produced track. “I’m often drawing on my life through symbolism as a way into someone else’s psyche. It’s part of my search for a deeper connection without having to compare our experiences directly.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Times Union

Summer music and arts festivals mount a comeback

Live music and festivals are anchors of the Hudson Valley’s cultural legacy that have, to varying degrees, been pre-empted by the pandemic. But many are back in the coming months and hopes are high that they could, perhaps, bring a sense of normalcy. Pete Daly of Lagrangeville attended the...
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Neal Morse is Innocent and Dangerous

Neal Morse is Innocent and Dangerous: Neal Morse, best known for his work with prog rock bands Spock’s Beard and Transatlantic, performs at the El Rey on Wednesday on a night billed, “An Evening of Innocence and Danger.”. It’s named, therefore, after his recent Innocence and Danger album,...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Freekbass on his 5 best bass albums

Cincinnati-born Chris Sherman was once dubbed ‘The New Spiritual Warrior For The Funk’ by none other than the legendary Bootsy Collins, who was instrumental in Sherman finding his own bass guitar sound and path, now under the name Freekbass. His first musical endeavors were based in his home...
CINCINNATI, OH
Complex

Complex Sessions 064: Tailor Jae

Tailor Jae is East London through and through; a relentless enthusiast of all things sound system, from garage and bassline to jungle, grime and all sorts of amorphous sounds stacked with bass and indebted to the hardcore continuum—all of it feeding into both her DJ sets and her own productions. She’s spoken in the past about having a grime MC for an older brother, and was largely left to her own devices when it came to discovering her own musical identity.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Lamb of God are in the studio with Body Count guitarists Ernie C and Juan Garcia

Lamb of God are currently working on new music, and are reportedly collaborating with Ice-T-fronted heavy metal outfit Body Count. In a new photo posted to Body Count's Instagram page yesterday (February 24), Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe can be seen with guitarists Ernie C and Juan Garcia. The post's accompanying caption reads: “When your friend Randy Blythe invites you to do back up vocals on brand-new Lamb of God material... you show up and support.” It adds that the Virginia metallers' new music is “slamming”.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Opera Australia loses its head

Lyndon Terracini will step down as artistic director of Opera Australia at end of 2023. He will be 73 on departure. The announcement came pretty promptly from the newly installed CEO Fiona Allan:. ‘Although I have not been working with Lyndon long, it is clear the enormous contribution Lyndon has...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

LSO/Barbara Hannigan review – playing havoc with the balance of sympathies

Recently appointed associate artist with the London Symphony Orchestra, soprano-conductor Barbara Hannigan has made much of her dual role, often singing and conducting simultaneously, with uneven results, both live and on disc. Her latest venture, first unveiled in Paris in January last year, juxtaposes Strauss’s Metamorphosen with a multimedia version of La Voix Humaine, Poulenc’s one-act opera depicting the final phone conversation between a desperate woman, Elle (“She”), and the unseen lover who is dumping her for someone else.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Tool to release Opiate² track and short film

Tool will celebrate the release of their debut EP, 1992's Opiate, with Opiate², a reimagined and extended version of the title track which will be accompanied by a new short film, the band's first video release for 15 years. Tool guitarist Adam Jones has worked with visual artist Dominic...
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES

