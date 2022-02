Can’t decide between suds and liquor? These Philly spots are combining them so you don’t have to choose. Ordering a Citywide Special (or three) at your neighborhood dive bar is practically a rite of passage here in Philly. How you drink yours is your business, but ever since I learned that you can pour the Jim Beam INTO the PBR, I haven’t been quite the same. The right pairing of beer with liquor is magic, and it feels so right in Philly. So we’ve put together a list of local spots that are slinging exceptional and interesting iterations of the Citywide, as well as citrusy sake bombs and what must be Philly’s best michelada.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO