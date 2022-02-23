ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

London's Heathrow records lowest annual passenger numbers since 1972

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -London’s Heathrow airport, Britain’s busiest, saw its lowest number of passengers since 1972 last year and suffered wider losses as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for business travel and holidays. Passenger numbers fell to 19.4 million in 2021. Heathrow also recorded a pretax loss of...

The Independent

Big Jet TV: Thousands tune in to watch flights landing at Heathrow amid storm

As Storm Eunice batters the UK, more than 200,000 people have tuned in to a YouTube channel livestreaming aircraft battling with high winds as they attempt to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.The storm has caused travel disruption across the country, with some flights diverting to other airports, while British Airways said it is suffering from “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.Big Jet TV, which regularly films livestreams from Heathrow, has captured several “go-arounds”, in which an aircraft trying to land on the runway aborts its attempt, instead flying back around the airport for another attempt.Jerry Dyer, who runs the channel, told BBC Radio 2: “This is the best scenario you could possibly imagine – big kudos to the pilots and the crews working at the airports, this is the most exciting stuff you could possibly get.“Right now, these conditions with 70mph gusting winds, it’s pretty intense.“And what is great is you get to see the skill of the pilot and how they manage to handle it.”Gusts of more than 50mph have been forecast at Heathrow, according to the Met Office.
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd

A live stream of planes attempting to land at London's Heathrow Airport might be Friday's hottest morning show. As the U.K. was slammed Friday with a dangerous storm, a YouTube live stream from Big Jet TV of planes landing at Heathrow Airport became an online sensation. At one point, over 200,000 people were tuned in to watch the nail-biting landings in real time — and listen to the hilariously enthusiastic play-by-play that made it feel like a sporting event. "The commentary is like a football match," broadcaster Scott Bryan observed, also pointing out the stream was getting "more than two and a half times more viewers than GB News usually gets."
U.K.
#London Heathrow Airport#Reuters#British
Cosmopolitan

British man arrested after allegedly raping woman on overnight flight from New York to London

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a British woman alleged she was sexually assaulted on an overnight flight from New York to London. According to The Sun the female passenger, who is also 40-years-old, said the man attacked her while other passengers slept – the pair were both travelling in Business Class on the United Airlines flight, for which passengers pay £3000 for a return ticket.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drunk woman downed wine on flight and refused to wear mask before slapping officer at Heathrow, court hears

A woman caused havoc on a flight from Helsinki to London by downing mini bottles of wine, refusing to wear a mask and ultimately hitting a police officer with a make-up bag, a court has heard.Lotta Kemppinen, from Bristol, had allegedly been drinking before boarding the Finnair flight to London on Christmas Eve.Cabin crew told the jury how Ms Kemppinen badgered a fellow passenger, who asked to be moved, and ignored 15 requests to wear a face covering.On arrival at London Heathrow, she then hit the police officer – who boarded the plane to remove her – with a make-up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Swaying plane’s terrifying landing in 100mph winds as flights, ferries and trains cancelled

This is the scary moment a plane struggled to land safely at Heathrow as Storm Eunice led to flights, ferries and trains being cancelled across the UK. Two of the most severe red weather alerts from the Met Office are in force in London and southern England as winds of up to 122mph have been recorded so far today. The powerful storm, the second to hit the UK in three days, has led to travel chaos across the road and rail network as well as ferry services and airports. Dozens of flights have been cancelled at...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Fruit and veg vouchers could be given on prescription by GPs to poorer families in bid to ‘level up’ health

Fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers could be given to families to help them eat more healthily under government plans announced to ‘level up’ across the UK.Doctors could be given powers to prescribe tokens, cooking lessons and nutritional education in a bid to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem.The UK ranks among the worst countries in Europe for obesity, with two in three adults overweight.The causes of obesity are complex and varied.Experts say the quality and quantity of cheaper food products available in the UK is a factor in its obesity problem.In its levelling up white paper published on Tuesday, the...
HEALTH
Bisnow

U.S. Insurer Cuts Deal To Sell London's Scalpel Tower For £800M

U.S. insurer W.R. Berkley has shown it is a cut above rivals when it comes to real estate investment having secured an £800M sale of its Scalpel skyscraper in the City of London. Singaporean investor Ho Bee is in talks to purchase the 190-meter-tall tower, React News reported. A...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Kenyan pilot takes internet by storm after smooth landing at Heathrow during Eunice gales

A Kenya Airways pilot has soared to fame after millions of people were blown away by her expert landing at Heathrow Airport during Storm Eunice.While winds of more than 80mph forced other pilots to abandon their descents, captain Ruth Karauri pulled off a textbook cross-landing and brought her Boeing 787 Dreamliner down safely – with barely a wobble.The manoeuvre was filmed on YouTube planespotting channel Big Jet TV, which drew nearly 7 million viewers with a live-stream of aircraft struggling to touch down at Heathrow in the storm.Ms Karauri’s feat has since taken off on social media, made headlines...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Falkirk cabbie drives passengers to Heathrow after flight is cancelled

John Murphy, of Elite Central Travel, was determined to make sure his passengers did not miss out on their Caribbean cruise. A minicab driver took his passengers more than 400 miles to Heathrow Airport to ensure they could still go on holiday after a connecting flight from Scotland was cancelled.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

London Heathrow Strike Action Averted With Menzies Deal

An eleventh-hour deal between Menzies and their staff has prevented potential delays at Heathrow this week. Industrial action against frozen wages had been planned to start 11 February. It was called off just one day prior upon acceptance of an offer that will provide staff with “substantial” pay increases.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

British Airways ‘running on paper’ after suffering major outage

British Airways has suffered a major outage with passengers complaining of cancellations and delays while digital systems were down.The airline’s website and app were inaccessible for hours on Friday evening, leaving customers unable to book flights.BA said it was a “technical issue” and that it is still operating flights and checking passengers in.BA is running on paper tonightPassenger Ed HallEd Hall, 54, a television executive from Woodstock, Oxfordshire, was stuck on a plane for over an hour after landing at Heathrow Terminal 5 because the crew could not access any IT systems to get a stand where passengers could disembark.He...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

