Deutsche Telekom to build global COVID vaccine verification app for WHO

T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom launched T-IoT, a comprehensive enterprise solution for global IoT connectivity, platform management and support. With T-IoT, enterprises have one global team and one global solution to manage all their connections across borders! And it will be available across 188 destinations, on 383 networks worldwide. Today we say “goodbye” to that complex and rigid system because T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom are coming together to disrupt the status quo with T-IoT. This one-of-a-kind global offering exemplifies two words rarely associated with IoT — simple and flexible.
