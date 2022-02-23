Deutsche Telekom to build global COVID vaccine verification app for WHO

A PATH FOR FUTURE mRNA VACCINES — Despite its extreme inequity, the pandemic may have opened the door to more access to future vaccines for the developing world. Some wealthier countries are considering fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccines for their citizens while poorer countries don’t have enough supply for a single dose per person. But now, governments and nongovernmental organizations are looking to developing nations to manufacture vaccines in the coming years — targeting not only Covid-19 but also some of the deadliest diseases worldwide.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO