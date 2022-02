After a two-year hiatus, the “Student Filmmaker’s Showcase” is back on campus at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata at 7 p.m. in the Van Duzer Theatre on March 3. Film Professor Ann Alter says, “Filmmakers create cinematic stories to share them with others. Seeing one’s film with an audience is what it’s all about. Films are meant to be seen together, in a dark theater with a community of people who laugh, cry, gasp, shout out loud and react to the films with a range of emotions.”

