The Hyundai Elantra N is fantastic. A faster version of the company’s small sedan, it manages to check all of the enthusiast boxes at a reasonable price. The engine is shouty and full of grunt, the seating position is perfect, and the way it takes corners puts any new hot hatch to shame—including Hyundai’s own Veloster N, our 2020 Performance Car of the Year. But I could never own one. Not because of how it looks or how it drives, but because of the clutch. Let me explain.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO