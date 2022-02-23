ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

ITV to show EFL and Carabao Cup highlights from next season on two-year deal

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITV will show highlights of the EFL, Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy from...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl Cup#League Cup#Itv#Efl#League One And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘No chance’ of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher not starting the Carabao Cup final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no qualms about his decision to pick Caoimhin Kelleher for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.The day after his side booked their meeting with Chelsea at Wembley, Klopp made the unusual step of publicly announcing the Republic of Ireland international would start in the final.Kelleher has played in every domestic cup game this season, except the semi-final first leg at home to Arsenal when first-choice Alisson Becker was in need of match practice after a Covid-enforced absence.But Klopp reverted to his original selection policy for the second leg away from home and feels he has to give...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

EFL in talks over pro-Ukraine gesture at Carabao Cup final

The English Football League are discussing the idea of a grand gesture towards the people of Ukraine ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool.It is possible that the Wembley arch will be lit up in yellow and blue, but more meetings are set to take place between Friday afternoon and Sunday, and some involved figures are pushing for something that revolves around a peace symbol instead.While the idea is now being pushed within the EFL, The Independent has been told that the UK government would encourage the move. They are conscious that this is a showpiece game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Burnley vs Tottenham: Four days after knocking off Premier League leaders Manchester City, Spurs will expect nothing less than three points from their trip to Turf Moor on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:30 pm ET, on Peacock Premium). Saturday’s triumph, which completed the season double for Tottenham over the defending...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen WILL make his hugely anticipated debut for Brentford against Newcastle on Saturday, confirms Thomas Frank... adding it will be an 'amazing' occasion for the Dane after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Thomas Frank has confirmed Christian Eriksen will make his eagerly-awaited Brentford debut against Newcastle on Saturday. It caps a remarkable return for the midfielder, who eight months ago suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsing on the pitch during Denmark's defeat by Finland at Euro 2020. Brentford boss Frank said Eriksen will...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy