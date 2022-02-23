ITV to show EFL and Carabao Cup highlights from next season on two-year deal

The English Football League are discussing the idea of a grand gesture towards the people of Ukraine ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool.It is possible that the Wembley arch will be lit up in yellow and blue, but more meetings are set to take place between Friday afternoon and Sunday, and some involved figures are pushing for something that revolves around a peace symbol instead.While the idea is now being pushed within the EFL, The Independent has been told that the UK government would encourage the move. They are conscious that this is a showpiece game...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO