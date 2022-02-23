ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The eyes have it. Masking up has made it harder to find friendly faces

By Lenny Megliola
The Metrowest Daily News
 2 days ago
In our masked lives, I’ve found myself thinking and sometimes even saying, “Excuse me, but are you …”

Or maybe you stare an extra moment at a person, or are stared at by someone. Do we know each other? Do we live two houses apart, the person who really likes my dog?

No way of knowing without asking. We’ve been living the Great Cover-up. Chin, covered. Mouth, covered. Nose, covered. Cheeks, covered. What’s left? Our eyes, of course.

And it’s with our eyes that we seek recognition in the eyes of others. It’s a guessing game, of course. Could that be…? No, she never wore her hair that way. But something about her eyes. Hmmm. The eyes you see in the supermarket. Could be anybody, right?

Eyes are our most refined and defined distinction from the neck up. People often compliment eyes. Nobody applauds your nose or cheeks. A chin is a chin. In our masked world, we can at least try to “read” a person’s profile by looking at their eyes.

You wouldn’t want to bump into someone you know without at least saying, “Hi there.” The process must be done quickly and carefully. An embarrassing moment is the risk.

“I’m sorry. I thought you were …”

Because eye contact is part of life, we’re prone to draw conclusions. Come on, you’ve never thought, “My goodness, she has sad eyes.” She may be the happiest-go-lucky person in the world, or perhaps she hasn’t cracked a smile in five years. We are the masked villagers. We don’t know people anymore.

We’re all hiding our faces. We’ve become mysteries. So you look at the eyes for clues.

You may stand in the checkout line behind a guy with, let’s say, threatening eyes, and determine this is a person with whom you do not want to share social discourse. You look the other way if he looks at you. Some eyes seem to invite lightheartedness, and you assume this must be a fairly well-adjusted person..

There are songs about eyes:

"Hungry Eyes."

"Angel Eyes."

"Wandering Eyes."

"Bette Davis Eyes." (What?)

And the classic, "Sexy Eyes."

Sexy eyes are hard to describe; they’re left to the eye of the beholder. Sometimes it occurs in a nanosecond when, out of the corner of your eye — like when you’re walking the shopping basket down aisle 4 — you catch the corner eye of someone else, or vise-versa. Neither one, of course, would ask the other to lower their mask in order to get a better look. We’re desperate for fresh looks. The entire face. It’s been a long, long time.

Of course, making corner-of-the-eye contact is more likely to play out in a bar than a supermarket or pharmacy. First of all, masks are mostly off in bars. So you get the entire him/her face inspection. Free!

Warning: The bar corner-of-your-eye possibility can result in high stakes. What, you don’t think married couples haven’t met in a bar?

We long for mask-free days. It seems we’re getting there. But if there’s a reversal of fortune just when we thought we were out of the woods, we’d be walking around with damaged psyches.

Enough already with the facial camouflage. We’re tired of the guessing game. Let’s see what we all look like again. Heck, I feel like breaking into song. How about, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Unmask yourself.

Reach Lenny Megliola at lennymegs41@gmail.com.

The Metrowest Daily News

