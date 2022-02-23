Temps in the 60s before cold air, wintry mix moves in

This week will feature different weather changes and large fluctuations in temperatures, including temperatures in the 60s before a wintry mix moves in Thursday.

Rain showers will taper off Wednesday morning making for clear skies.

It will be windy and warm with highs in the 60s and temperatures dropping later in the day.

It will be much colder Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and a wintry mix Thursday night and through the day on Friday.

WEDNESDAY : Morning clouds and a possible stray shower give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon, windy and warm. High of 63.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and much colder. High of 36.

FRIDAY: Wintry mix likely and cold. High of 38.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 32.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold. High of 37.