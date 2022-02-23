ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temps in the 60s before cold air, wintry mix moves in

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

This week will feature different weather changes and large fluctuations in temperatures, including temperatures in the 60s before a wintry mix moves in Thursday.

Rain showers will taper off Wednesday morning making for clear skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1G7n_0eMWjNl100

It will be windy and warm with highs in the 60s and temperatures dropping later in the day.

It will be much colder Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and a wintry mix Thursday night and through the day on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rL6PR_0eMWjNl100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmSJH_0eMWjNl100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtKhW_0eMWjNl100

WEDNESDAY : Morning clouds and a possible stray shower give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon, windy and warm. High of 63.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and much colder. High of 36.

FRIDAY: Wintry mix likely and cold. High of 38.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 32.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold. High of 37.

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Latest timing for wintry mix moving into Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Temperatures will rebound quickly today with gusty SW winds of 25 to 35 mph by midday. A cold front will switch the winds to NW by the late afternoon and evening hours with even gustier winds. Peak gusts 35 to 50 mph north. The cold frontal passage may bring brief snow showers, or snow squalls during the more intense showers. The combination of intense snowfall rates, low visibilities, and sharply falling temperatures may produce brief but hazardous road conditions.
IOWA STATE
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Snow squall likely in the Twin Tiers Saturday morning

Waking up to a cold and windy Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 PM for the Southern Tier and 7 PM for the Northern tier. Wind speeds from the southwest reach as high as 20 MPH today due to a strong Alberta Clipper staying just to the north of the Twin Tiers. Gusts greater than 40 MPH are likely. A chance for lake-effect snow showers this morning and afternoon due to a fast moving cold front. The fast winds and snow mean a snow squall is possible late in the morning, with snow showers lasting only about 30 minutes, snowfall only reaching below a half an inch, and blowing snow greatly reducing visibilities. Highs today reach the upper 20’s, but temperatures decrease throughout the day after the cold front moves out of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix, Accumulating Snow Friday

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for Friday's wintry mix. That comes less than 48 hours after near-record warmth across the state on Wednesday. A cold front moves across New England on Wednesday, quickly dropping temperatures and bringing back a colder air mass for the end of the week.
HARTFORD, CT
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

In addition to the cold, comes the snow

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As a big arctic high pressure system continues to hold the door open to Canada, bitterly cold air will continue to funnel into the Cornhusker state tonight into Thursday. While the strongest of the winds gust will subside a bit this evening, it will remain blustery, driving wind chills, or ‘feels like’ temperatures into the minus 25 to minus 35 degree range statewide.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy