Officials: Child, grandmother die in Raleigh fire; 3 others survive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child and a grandmother died in a Raleigh condo fire on Wednesday morning, fire officials confirmed to CBS 17.

According to authorities, a fire broke out in a unit at a condo complex in the 4600-block of Grinding Stone Drive, which is just off E. Millbrook Road, around 1:15 a.m.

According to a 911 call released by Raleigh, a caller said they left the stove on by accident and the children were trapped in the house.

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out (Photo: CBS 17)

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

According to officials at the scene, five people were in the home – two adults and three children – when the fire broke out.

Approximately 35 firefighters responded to the scene and it took just about 50 minutes to get the fire under control, according to an incident report from the Raleigh Fire Department.

“I had 911 on and I’m trying to say ‘they’re coming, they’re coming. They’re going to help you. They’re going to help you,’” neighbor Melissa Hinkel said.

A child and a grandmother did not survive the fire. Two other children and their mother were able to get out. The three who managed to escape have been taken to WakeMed where they’re all expected to survive, officials said.

Fire officials said the mother jumped from the upper rear balcony, that is equivalent to three stories in height, holding an infant. The other surviving family member was rescued by fire crews.

“You never want to lose a neighbor, especially something like this,” said HOA president Jeff Friddle. “The grandmother was such a blessing. She was helping to raise the kids in that home so it’s definitely a loss.”

The five family members suffered burns and smoke inhalation, according to the report.

The identities of the family members have not been released at this time.

Officials said the cause of the fire was “accidental” but didn’t say how it started or where in the home it ignited.

According to the fire report, the building had no smoke detectors, sprinkler system or standpipe system.

“Landlords are required to have working smoke detectors and I think that would have made a huge difference here,” Friddle said.

The man who owns the condo told CBS 17 that he was at the home last weekend and there were smoke detectors inside at that time.

However, CBS 17 also spoke to a family member over the phone who disputes the condo owner’s claim and said they have never seen a smoke detector inside the home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.