ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Local track stars leave impression at indoor state meet

By By Cody Futrell
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

Several local athletes were some of the top performers at the 1A and 2A MPSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the Baltimore Armory from Feb. 16-22.

Elkton shot putter Sytieia Brown won the 2A state crown with a top throw of 38-feet, 4.5-inches.

North East high jumper Brin Khanjar won second with a 5-foot, 2-inch leap that was a personal record for the junior.

In the girls 4x800 meter relay, the Rising Sun team of Amanda Callaghan, Eve Poteet, Katie Callaghan, and Katelyn Lacey took fourth-place with a time of 10:56.57. The team is in position to be strong for years to come as only Poteet is a senior.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Russia's advance reaches Kyiv as explosions rock Ukraine’s capital

Ukraine’s capital was rocked by explosions Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With blasts and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Elkton, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Indoor Track#State Crown#1a#Rising Sun#Poteet
CBS News

Worldwide protests after Russia invades Ukraine

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022. Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest of hundreds in the center of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.
PROTESTS
CBS News

Trump's response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine reveals divisions among Republicans

Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
POTUS
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

978
Followers
345
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy