Local track stars leave impression at indoor state meet

Several local athletes were some of the top performers at the 1A and 2A MPSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the Baltimore Armory from Feb. 16-22.

Elkton shot putter Sytieia Brown won the 2A state crown with a top throw of 38-feet, 4.5-inches.

North East high jumper Brin Khanjar won second with a 5-foot, 2-inch leap that was a personal record for the junior.

In the girls 4x800 meter relay, the Rising Sun team of Amanda Callaghan, Eve Poteet, Katie Callaghan, and Katelyn Lacey took fourth-place with a time of 10:56.57. The team is in position to be strong for years to come as only Poteet is a senior.