HEY, WILLIE! Daytona 500 bigger than Indy? Shame on you for that suggestion

HEY, WILLIE!

I have been going to NASCAR and IndyCar races for over 50 years.

I love NASCAR. I love the Daytona 500. But I can tell you without doubt the Daytona 500 is not in the same league as the Indy 500. It’s huge, it’s great, but it’s no match.

Have you ever been to the Greatest Spectacle In Racing? Do not write stories unless you know what you’re talking about.

PHILIP

HEY, PHIL!

Unless I know what I’m talking about? Way to take a backhoe to my pile of topics.

OK, let me get this out of the way: I love Indiana, love Indianapolis. Went to several Brickyard 400s a while back with Godwin Kelly — we were on a first-name basis with every bartender at Rick’s Boatyard and every drive-thru clerk at the White Castle on 16th.

BIGGER THAN INDY?:Daytona 500, by NASCAR design, has become the "Greatest" American Race

CINDRIC WINS:Big first win! Cup rookie Austin Cindric edges Bubba Wallace to win Daytona 500

SPEED FREAKS:Another Daytona 500 1-hit wonder or more to come from Austin Cindric?

I’ve been there socially a few times in the past couple of years because we have a child in Broad Ripple. Nope, couldn’t afford Zionsville.

I could circle the downtown Soldiers and Sailors Monument all day and marvel at its brilliance. I have, in fact.

Lost money at the Winner’s Circle, lost a diet at Rocket Fizz, lost brain cells at Kilroy's. Learned long ago to give the Slippery Noodle a wide berth.

Walked around awestruck at the variety of coveralls in the Big R store north of Logansport on Highway 25 — on the way to South Bend, by the way, where we pre-gamed at Brother’s and overspent at the campus bookstore before kickoff. Enjoyed the free breakfast with some Amish couples at the Hampton Inn in Elkhart.

Yep, big fan of the Crossroads of America.

Love it all. Especially the people, but gotta say, they can flat-out get their backs up if you compare anything favorably to their Indianapolis 500.

It was the headline, wasn’t it? “Bigger than Indy” screamed the Sunday headline on Page A1. I’m not the headline writer in this instance, but yes, below that headline, the advance of that day’s Daytona 500 did insinuate it has become North America’s dominant auto-racing event.

As a viewer, I continue to say nothing touches that final half-hour leading up to and through the first lap of the Indy 500. Gets me every time, though I badly miss Jim Nabors (no offense, Mr. Cornelison). But I’m sticking with it — massive attendance and 48 additional years of history can’t overcome the Daytona 500’s ascension to Great(est) America Race.

HEY, WILLIE!

I read your article on Daytona versus Indy. Interesting read.

All you need to know is Indy is the largest single-day sporting event in the world. Daytona is 17th.

Last year’s Indy 500 drew 5.6 million TV viewers, versus 4.8 million for Daytona. Get your facts right.

BOB

HEY, BOB!

Your keyboard doesn't have an asterisk?

Last year’s Daytona 500 was delayed six hours by rain, which will dampen anyone’s TV numbers. The previous year's Daytona 500 basically doubled Indy’s 2021 numbers, though with another asterisk — nearly 11 million tuned in Sunday for 20 laps before rain pushed things to Monday.

As for race-day attendance, Indy’s ongoing dominance at the turnstiles is impressive and worth praising. I’m guessing the tenderloin sandwiches account for a decent chunk of that attendance. Can't blame 'em.

But if we’re leaning heavily on attendance figures to determine rankings, I’m afraid the Kentucky Derby will take a back seat to the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in the UK, which checks in at #2 on your list (you can look it up).

HEY, WILLIE!

I laughed out loud at your “high-browed Hoosiers” reference. Clever stuff throughout.

SARAH

HEY, SARAH!

Shhhhh … I’m trying to wiggle out of this mess and you had to remind them of that?

HEY, WILLIE!

No, it’s not OK. The racing is not the same with slower speeds.

What are they thinking? Way back in 1987, Bill Elliott set a qualifying record of 210.364 mph and had a back-straight speed of way more than that in a draft.

And I am supposed to be excited about seeing 40 identically prepared, plastic, perfectly painted and wrapped Matchbox toy cars? I don't think so.

What's next, NASCAR, the Tesla S Plaid series?

DAVE

HEY, DAVE!

As noted here last week, the Daytona 500 pole speed of 181 mph was the slowest since 1967. Complaints, from some, about the quality of the racin’ and/or the cars also go back roughly 55 years.

HEY, WILLIE!

I thought your column on the history of speeds at Daytona was fascinating. Very, very informative and well-written. On top of that, you nailed it as one line proved prophetic: “Trust me, it’ll be nuts near the end, if not earlier.”

Columns like yours aid me in understanding and enjoying the sport. Well done and thank you.

COLIN

HEY, COLIN!

(Blushing).

HEY, WILLIE!

“Every driver on the lead lap begins acting like Richard Simmons in an apartment fire …”

Priceless.

CARTER

HEY, CARTER!

Considered Rip Taylor, but trying to stay hip with the Under-70 demographic.

Haven’t heard much about this in race reviews, but there was a lack of the three-wide racing that crops up at times and often triggers the Big One.

In fact, while we got a few Little Big Ones in Sunday’s 500, they avoided the annual big Big One.

Not that Brad Keselowski wasn’t trying. Bless his heart.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com