ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

HEY, WILLIE! Daytona 500 bigger than Indy? Shame on you for that suggestion

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xI5Kf_0eMWj2J100

HEY, WILLIE!

I have been going to NASCAR and IndyCar races for over 50 years.

I love NASCAR. I love the Daytona 500. But I can tell you without doubt the Daytona 500 is not in the same league as the Indy 500. It’s huge, it’s great, but it’s no match.

Have you ever been to the Greatest Spectacle In Racing? Do not write stories unless you know what you’re talking about.

PHILIP

HEY, PHIL!

Unless I know what I’m talking about? Way to take a backhoe to my pile of topics.

OK, let me get this out of the way: I love Indiana, love Indianapolis. Went to several Brickyard 400s a while back with Godwin Kelly — we were on a first-name basis with every bartender at Rick’s Boatyard and every drive-thru clerk at the White Castle on 16th.

BIGGER THAN INDY?:Daytona 500, by NASCAR design, has become the "Greatest" American Race

CINDRIC WINS:Big first win! Cup rookie Austin Cindric edges Bubba Wallace to win Daytona 500

SPEED FREAKS:Another Daytona 500 1-hit wonder or more to come from Austin Cindric?

I’ve been there socially a few times in the past couple of years because we have a child in Broad Ripple. Nope, couldn’t afford Zionsville.

I could circle the downtown Soldiers and Sailors Monument all day and marvel at its brilliance. I have, in fact.

Lost money at the Winner’s Circle, lost a diet at Rocket Fizz, lost brain cells at Kilroy's. Learned long ago to give the Slippery Noodle a wide berth.

Walked around awestruck at the variety of coveralls in the Big R store north of Logansport on Highway 25 — on the way to South Bend, by the way, where we pre-gamed at Brother’s and overspent at the campus bookstore before kickoff. Enjoyed the free breakfast with some Amish couples at the Hampton Inn in Elkhart.

Yep, big fan of the Crossroads of America.

Love it all. Especially the people, but gotta say, they can flat-out get their backs up if you compare anything favorably to their Indianapolis 500.

It was the headline, wasn’t it? “Bigger than Indy” screamed the Sunday headline on Page A1. I’m not the headline writer in this instance, but yes, below that headline, the advance of that day’s Daytona 500 did insinuate it has become North America’s dominant auto-racing event.

As a viewer, I continue to say nothing touches that final half-hour leading up to and through the first lap of the Indy 500. Gets me every time, though I badly miss Jim Nabors (no offense, Mr. Cornelison). But I’m sticking with it — massive attendance and 48 additional years of history can’t overcome the Daytona 500’s ascension to Great(est) America Race.

HEY, WILLIE!

I read your article on Daytona versus Indy. Interesting read.

All you need to know is Indy is the largest single-day sporting event in the world. Daytona is 17th.

Last year’s Indy 500 drew 5.6 million TV viewers, versus 4.8 million for Daytona. Get your facts right.

BOB

HEY, BOB!

Your keyboard doesn't have an asterisk?

Last year’s Daytona 500 was delayed six hours by rain, which will dampen anyone’s TV numbers. The previous year's Daytona 500 basically doubled Indy’s 2021 numbers, though with another asterisk — nearly 11 million tuned in Sunday for 20 laps before rain pushed things to Monday.

As for race-day attendance, Indy’s ongoing dominance at the turnstiles is impressive and worth praising. I’m guessing the tenderloin sandwiches account for a decent chunk of that attendance. Can't blame 'em.

But if we’re leaning heavily on attendance figures to determine rankings, I’m afraid the Kentucky Derby will take a back seat to the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in the UK, which checks in at #2 on your list (you can look it up).

HEY, WILLIE!

I laughed out loud at your “high-browed Hoosiers” reference. Clever stuff throughout.

SARAH

HEY, SARAH!

Shhhhh … I’m trying to wiggle out of this mess and you had to remind them of that?

HEY, WILLIE!

No, it’s not OK. The racing is not the same with slower speeds.

What are they thinking? Way back in 1987, Bill Elliott set a qualifying record of 210.364 mph and had a back-straight speed of way more than that in a draft.

And I am supposed to be excited about seeing 40 identically prepared, plastic, perfectly painted and wrapped Matchbox toy cars? I don't think so.

What's next, NASCAR, the Tesla S Plaid series?

DAVE

HEY, DAVE!

As noted here last week, the Daytona 500 pole speed of 181 mph was the slowest since 1967. Complaints, from some, about the quality of the racin’ and/or the cars also go back roughly 55 years.

HEY, WILLIE!

I thought your column on the history of speeds at Daytona was fascinating. Very, very informative and well-written. On top of that, you nailed it as one line proved prophetic: “Trust me, it’ll be nuts near the end, if not earlier.”

Columns like yours aid me in understanding and enjoying the sport. Well done and thank you.

COLIN

HEY, COLIN!

(Blushing).

HEY, WILLIE!

“Every driver on the lead lap begins acting like Richard Simmons in an apartment fire …”

Priceless.

CARTER

HEY, CARTER!

Considered Rip Taylor, but trying to stay hip with the Under-70 demographic.

Haven’t heard much about this in race reviews, but there was a lack of the three-wide racing that crops up at times and often triggers the Big One.

In fact, while we got a few Little Big Ones in Sunday’s 500, they avoided the annual big Big One.

Not that Brad Keselowski wasn’t trying. Bless his heart.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Fires Back at Criticism Over His Appearance on Daytona 500 TV Broadcast

When you’re a celebrity, or even just have a following on social media, criticism comes with the territory. Sometimes, that criticism is valid. Fans point out a mistake, you learn from it and grow as a person. Other times, however, it’s downright silly, and you receive criticism simply because someone who follows you is bored. After an appearance on the Daytona 500 broadcast, NASCAR driver and commentator, Clint Bowyer, received the latter form of criticism – but refused to take it lying down.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Motorsport.com

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures

Both the No. 31 Kaulig Racing and The No. 50 The Money Team Racing entries have been issued penalties after wheel-related failures during the Daytona 500. In the case of TMTR's Kaz Grala, the car completely lost a wheel which then bounced across the track and forced several drivers to take evasive maneuvers.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle among NASCAR drivers joining full-time SRX driver lineup for 2022

Yesterday, the Superstar Racing Experience revealed an extensive portion of its driver lineup from the ranks of open-wheel racing, with stars like Ryan Hunter-Reay and Josef Newgarden joining the six-race series this summer. Now, the portion of SRX's lineup hailing from stock car racing has also been revealed, with two new full-time drivers joining the ranks of former NASCAR stars competing in SRX.
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Austin Cindric: I have absolutely zero regrets

Roger Penske has obvious tactics to win and work together to achieve that. That is exactly what happened “I wanted to try to win the race for Roger Penske. Whether that was me or another car, that’s what I was doing, and I didn’t want to make a move too early because that throws a big chance out the window.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Ken Willis
Person
Sarah
Person
Bill Elliott
Person
Rip Taylor
Person
Jim Nabors
Person
Brad Keselowski
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric joins exclusive group with Daytona 500 win

Austin Cindric joined an exclusive group of drivers by winning both a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and this past Sunday’s Daytona 500. Austin Cindric grabbed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series victory on the sport’s biggest stage, winning the Daytona 500 by a 0.036-second margin over Bubba Wallace on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
Popculture

NASCAR Star Austin Cindric Details 'Awesome Experience' Winning Daytona 500 (Exclusive)

Austin Cindric has competed in just eight NASCAR Cup Series races in his career and is already turning heads. On Sunday, the 23-year-old NASCAR driver won the 2022 Daytona 500 in overtime, holding off Bubba Wallace in the final lap. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Cindric, who described what the last 48 hours have been like for him after winning the Daytona 500.
MOTORSPORTS
torquenews.com

Mustang-Driving Rookie Wins Daytona 500

The driver of Team Penske's Number 2 Mustang, a rookie at Daytona, battled throughout the 500-miler and only pulled out a win on the last corner of the race. The winning margin was .036 seconds, one of the closest finishes on record. It all came down to the last lap....
MOTORSPORTS
KEYT

Penske wants Indy 500 win to follow Daytona 500 victory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske picked up a third Daytona 500 win last weekend on his 85th birthday. Now the team owner has shifted to St. Petersburg and the IndyCar season opener scheduled for Sunday. It’s the kickoff to Penske’s third season as head of both IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he’s eyeing continued growth as his big picture goal. But personally, Penske is looking at his three IndyCar drivers to win him a 19th Indy 500 this May to give him a pair of motorsports’ biggest trophies in the same calendar year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Indy 500#Indycar#American#The Slippery Noodle#Amish
Racing News

Daytona 500 TV Ratings: February 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR tv viewership for the Daytona 500; Every race so far in 2022. On Sunday, NASCAR opened their 2022 regular season in Daytona Beach, Florida. They dropped the green flag on the famed Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Rookie driver Austin Cindric found himself in the front of the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace and Spotter Put Spin on McDonald’s Commercial Mid-Daytona 500

NASCAR’s Daytona 500 is an opportunity for drivers to start the season in a big way and for Bubba Wallace a chance to cut a commercial. McDonald’s is Wallace’s big sponsor. His charismatic charm and the spotlight on him in NASCAR make him the perfect representative. Even while he is driving at 150-190 MPH he has time for his sponsor. In case you haven’t noticed, the fast-food giant has been going with a bit of a different ad campaign lately.
MOTORSPORTS
CAR AND DRIVER

The Sights, Sounds, and Smells of the 2022 Daytona 500

NASCAR boldly proclaims the Daytona 500 as “The Great American Race.” That moniker could surely apply to the Indianapolis 500 or 24 Hours of Daytona instead, but attending the Daytona 500—the opening round of the NASCAR season—reveals just how fitting the nickname is. The Daytona 500 is pure spectacle, providing endless amounts of action; the 200-lap contest follows a week of on-track activity that includes qualifying races for the top-level Cup Series and races for NASCAR’s lower divisions, the Truck Series and Xfinity Series. We joined Toyota Racing this year for a long weekend of high-speed competition. Here’s what we found on the ground at the Daytona 500.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro wants former Ryder Cup skipper to take paternity test

The PGA Tour is playing the Honda Classic this week as part of their Florida swing. As such, it's quite a good time to share some footage of some epic shots and moments at PGA National over the years. Famed for its three-hole stretch named The Bear Trap, it has...
GOLF
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy