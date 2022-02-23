UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Intel (INTC) to Market Perform

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.

COMPUTERS ・ 28 DAYS AGO