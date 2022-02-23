ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto (PANW) Stock Surges as FQ2 Results Reflect Robust Demand, Analysts Bulled-Up

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) surged more than 7%...

Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
MarketWatch

Dow's 131-point drop led by losses in Microsoft, Home Depot stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday morning with shares of Microsoft and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 131 points, or 0.4%, lower, as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares have dropped $5.81, or 1.9%, while those of Home Depot are off $6.65, or 1.8%, combining for a roughly 82-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Cisco (CSCO) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Cathie Wood’s Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

Star investor Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that the decline of technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And she’s proving true to her word. She has purchased stocks repeatedly, doubling down on some of her biggest names. On Feb. 22, Ark...
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
MarketWatch

Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
Benzinga

Why AMD, Nvidia And Fastly Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of technology and software companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to fall amid Russia-Ukraine conflict escalation. Advanced Micro Devices shares were otherwise trading higher during Tuesday's session after Bernstein upgraded...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Palo Alto Networks Stock Leaps As Cyber Attack Surge Lifts 2022 Demand Outlook

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report shares leapt higher Wednesday after posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and a robust outlook for its cybersecurity products follow a record year for data breaches in the United States. Palo Alto said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending...
Seekingalpha.com

Zscaler, Palo Alto should have 'rock solid' results, Wedbush says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) are scheduled to report quarterly results later this month and Wedbush Securities believes the two cyber security companies will post "rock solid" results, as the shift to the cloud and federal spending continues to be tailwinds. Analyst Dan Ives, who rates both stocks...
Seekingalpha.com

Palo Alto Networks Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.65 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.28B (+25.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, PANW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
Benzinga

Coinbase Q4 Earnings Highlights: Big Revenue Beat, Total Retail Trading Volume Of $177B

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results Thursday afternoon. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Coinbase reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.5 billion, beating a consensus estimate of $1.9 billion. Coinbase reported quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share. For the full fiscal year, Coinbase...
