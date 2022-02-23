ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas commission leaves it to residents to get term limits on ballot

By Tracey McManus
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Members of the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners attend a regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022, in Clearwater. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers again pushed his colleagues to put a referendum on the November ballot on whether to impose term limits for the county commission.

It was the third time he’s raised the issue in four months, and for the third time, his effort failed.

The Board of County Commissioners voted 4-3 Tuesday against Eggers’ motion to begin crafting language for a ballot question. Only commissioners Kathleen Peters and Charlie Justice supported him.

A citizen-led petition, approved by Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus on Jan. 25, is already underway to put a term limits question before voters in November. But the county charter requires the group leading the effort, Friends of Pinellas County, to collect 55,000 valid signatures, or 8 percent of registered voters as of the last general election, before ballot language is finalized in August.

Eggers said the commission using its power to place the question on the ballot through an ordinance instead would save residents the “Herculean effort” and give voters a chance to decide on the topic.

“I think the reasons and the rationale behind it are clear,” Eggers said. “They are simple, they are straightforward, they are democratic, they are nonpartisan, they are about doing what is right for our residents, giving them a chance to vote on an item that many, many, many of them feel very strongly about.”

In 1996, 73 percent of Pinellas voters approved term limits for county commissioners and constitutional officers — sheriff, clerk of court, property appraiser, tax collector and supervisor of elections. But the rule was challenged in court and never implemented amid legal wrangling that spanned through 2014.

A petition by the group Friends of Pinellas County seeks to impose limits of two consecutive four-year terms on county commissioners but would not apply to the constitutional officers. For sitting commissioners, the limits would apply beginning with their next term. The petition proposes that termed-out officials could run again after being out of office for four years.

Eggers, who is running for a third term in the November election, proposed the commission consider limits of three terms, or 12 years, for his failed ordinance. However, he said he would have supported two terms of eight years if that’s what the commission advanced.

Friends of Pinellas executive director Barbara Haselden said the commission’s refusal on Tuesday to place the referendum on the ballot, considering a citizen petition has been launched, felt like “they just spit in our face.”

“This was fuel to the fire so to speak,” Haselden said. “To see this level of betrayal to us pretty much just fires everyone up.”

About a dozen residents addressed commissioners Tuesday on the topic as they have been doing for several months.

“Having indefinite terms creates large barriers to entry for aspiring candidates,” said resident Geoffrey Caputo of St. Petersburg. “In my opinion, an unfair election process is created and a campaign can cost upward of hundreds of thousands of dollars just to run against a 20-year incumbent.”

But Commissioner Rene Flowers said the views of the small group in the commission chambers did not necessarily reflect the views of the community at large. She also said residents have a voice every four years at the ballot box and can elect incumbents out of office.

She and Justice questioned some false statements made during public comments. Some alluded to voter fraud in past elections, of which there is no evidence. Some drew comparisons to Marxist governments.

“I don’t think term limits are evil,” Justice said. “I don’t believe that they are the panacea ... that it will cure the issues of some of the problems that are in politics.”

Other residents alluded to Commissioner Karen Seel, who has been in office for 23 years and plans to step down in 2024 at the end of her sixth full term.

“We are not going to allow these 22-year-long commissioners to sit on our payroll,” said resident David Happe. “We are demanding term limits. It’s going to be on the ballot. We’d like your support in making it easier for us to get it on the ballot. You can make it difficult but ... three of you are running for reelection. Listen to the people.”

Comments / 1

