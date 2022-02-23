ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS and Dickies Reunite for High Utility Workwear

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a collaborative series with PEANUTS, BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS continue its longstanding relationship with Dickies for another workwear capsule. The collection is highlighted by its black-collar...

WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
WWD

Jason Wu Collection RTW Fall 2022

“I wanted something that felt like raw emotion, and I hope the clothes reflect that,” Jason Wu said ahead of his Saturday afternoon runway show. Contrasting his color-drenched spring collection, the designer wanted his fall designs to reflect his current mood. “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little bit more sober,” he added.
WWD

LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2022

It’s a sexed-up, nearly naked era, and LaQuan Smith is at the right place at the right time. On Monday night, the designer took over the Down Town Association in the Financial District, the fifth-oldest private club in New York City, founded in 1859. And it’s a safe bet...
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
Footwear News

Victoria Justice Gets Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit, Leather Pants and Platform Sandals for Drake’s Super Bowl Pre-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Justice debuted an edgy new look while at the “Homecoming Weekend” event in Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center, which featured an appearance by Drake. The “Victorious” star hit the red carpet at Revolve’s event in a slick ensemble, featuring a navy Mugler bodysuit. The long-sleeved style featured vertical matte and sheer panels for a risqué look. Justice layered the bodysuit beneath a pair of black leather pants, which included slits and side zippers for another slick touch. Her look...
Footwear News

Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo showed a more conservative take on her bold style while arriving to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The “Rumors” singer stepped out for dinner in a black long-sleeved top, which featured green and white graphic accents on its sleeves. The style was paired with dark blue high-waisted jeans that featured white stitching, adding a refined yet casual element to her look. Lizzo elevated the duo with a string of Chanel pearls, as well as a black quilted Chanel...
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga tackled Monday morning in sporty style, thanks to a bold pair of leggings and chunky sneakers. The “House of Gucci” star shared a new Instagram photo this week, posing in a handstand on a purple yoga mat at the gym. Gaga’s workout ensemble featured a white, orange and blue tie-dye hoodie, layered over a light gray cutout top with slim-fitting blue leggings. Her look was complete with a bracelet and hoop earrings, as well as short black socks. “Rollin’...
Life and Style Weekly

Stylish Duo! Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Rocks Ripped Jeans During Trip to Salon

Girls’ day out! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt rocked a casual chic style as she and her famous mom took a trip to a salon together. The Salt actress, 46, and the trendy teen, 17, were seen leaving the Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, February 5, in photographs obtained by HollywoodLife. While mama Angie wore a long, classy tan wrap-tie coat with brown sandals, Zahara sported dark blue ripped jeans, white sneakers and a sky-blue tank top, along with a white cardigan. Both ladies wore black masks as they strolled outside and held various shopping bags.
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Taxi" is Ready to Hit the Green

One could make the argument that fashion in the realm of golf has never been as popular as it is in the current day. Various sportswear and streetwear brands are gradually finding ways to make the game more trendy through the production of apparel and footwear that have street sensibility, and one that has really bought into this idea is Jordan Brand. The imprint has often morphed its retro silhouettes into green-ready offerings, and the latest to emerge is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi.”
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
hypebeast.com

Nike Brings the Air Max BW Back In OG "Sport Red" Colorway

Tinker Hatfield has made many legendary sneakers, ranging from classics such as the Air Jordan III and Air Max 1 to rarities such as the Air Mag and even these GRs, the Air Max BW. Now, the pair is returning in a faithful OG colorway: “Sport Red.”. The Air...
Footwear News

Ciara Exits the Super Bowl and Mirrors Julia Fox in Unexpected Denim Boot Pants With Russell Wilson

Ciara took double denim to new extremes while leaving the 2022 Super Bowl with husband Russell Wilson in Los Angeles—and referenced one of the year’s most viral fashion moments so far. The “1, 2 Step” singer exited SoFi Stadium with Wilson in a denim top, which included a dark blue tone, and plunging, light wash draped neckline. Adding her penchant for bling, Ciara wore numerous layered gold necklaces and a chain link belt. When it came to shoes, “Dose” singer took an unexpected route by grounding her look with a daring pair of blue denim boot pants. Combining pointed-toe boots with stiletto heels and...
Footwear News

Addison Rae is Casually Cozy in Uggs, Sweatpants and a Balenciaga Handbag After Pilates Class

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Addison Rae was comfortably dressed after a pilates class in Los Angeles. While leaving her class, the TikTok star was seen in a pair of black sweatpants and a checkerboard-printed shearling jacket. The comfy separates were accessorized with large sunglasses. Rae’s look was complete with a large black leather Balenciaga handbag. The 20-year-old influencer’s shoe choice was equally comfy: a pair of Ugg slippers. The $120 Coquette style featured rounded black uppers with a shearling lining for added relaxation. The pair...
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey Is a Michael Kors Muse in All-White Blazer and Tailored Pants

Given she's a longtime friend of Michael Kors, it was no surprise to see Lori Harvey sitting front row at his New York Fashion Week show. For the occasion, the 25-year-old entrepreneur donned a crisp white buttonless blazer with nothing underneath. Paired with matching Michael Kors tailored trousers and accessorized with a bedazzled clutch, a sparkly chain necklace, and simple gold stiletto heels, Harvey's menswear-inspired look commanded attention in a totally effortless way. Arriving at the Terminal 5 music venue in Manhattan, Harvey joined such front-row luminaries as Blake Lively, Camila Mendes, Amelia Hamlin, Addison Rae, and Dove Cameron.
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
