BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS and Dickies Reunite for High Utility Workwear

One could make the argument that fashion in the realm of golf has never been as popular as it is in the current day. Various sportswear and streetwear brands are gradually finding ways to make the game more trendy through the production of apparel and footwear that have street sensibility, and one that has really bought into this idea is Jordan Brand. The imprint has often morphed its retro silhouettes into green-ready offerings, and the latest to emerge is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi.”

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO