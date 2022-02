Two years ago, St. John Neumann won one basketball game and was fortunate if it drew 100 fans each time it played. Many of those players were still there Wednesday at the Catholic Community Center. There, Neumann played in front of a raucous crowd which filled nearly every bleacher opening. And there the Knights showed them how far they have come while leaving a mark on program history. The climb is not over and Neumann wants to go higher, but the heights it has achieved in two years sure are impressive.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO