VOTE: Best performance in Greater Gardner boys high school basketball for Feb. 14-20?

By John Ballou, Gardner News
 2 days ago
Tournament season got underway in earnest last week with the Gardner, Oakmont, Narragansett and Quabbin boys basketball teams all participating in the Mid-Wach Class B and C Tournaments.

But which player turned in the best performance of Week 10? Readers can offer their opinion by casting their vote in the poll below.

Our eighth poll of the season closed with Narragansett Regional’s Tyler Richards atop the poll with 32.26% of the vote. He finished just ahead of teammate Ryan Theriault, who placed second with 30.65% of the vote, while Quabbin Regional’s Connor Geary took third with 11.29%

Here are the candidates for the top performance in Greater Gardner boys basketball for Feb. 14-20.

Christian Feliciano, Gardner High

The senior point guard was the only Wildcat to crack into double figures in scoring when he tallied 10 points in eighth-seeded Gardner’s 65-33 loss to top-seeded Maynard in their Mid-Wach Class C quarterfinal contest on Feb. 14.

Two nights later, in the Wildcats’ consolation game, Feliciano scored nine points in a 45-39 loss to the Littleton Tigers.

Connor Geary, Quabbin Regional

The senior forward put on a free throw shooting clinic in the Panthers’ 58-49 victory over Groton-Dunstable in a Mid-Wach Class B consolation game as he made nine of 11 attempts while scoring a game-high 20 points.

Twelve of Geary’s points came in the fourth quarter when Quabbin outscored its opponent, 18-6, to overcome a three-point deficit.

Ben Gosselin, Monty Tech

The sophomore forward from Gardner knocked down a short jumper from the baseline, off an assist by Collin Wilbur, which provided the winning margin in the Bulldogs’ 50-48 victory over Bay Path on Feb. 16.

Gosselin knocked down four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 24 points as Monty Tech (10-9) qualified for the Division 3 state tournament with the win.

Ryan Gray, Gardner High

The senior guard knocked down a 3-pointer and paced the Wildcats with 11 points in their 45-39 Mid-Wach Class C consolation game defeat to the Littleton Tigers on Feb. 16.

Two nights earlier, in a Mid-Wach Class C quarterfinal loss to top-seeded Maynard, Gray had connected on a pair of treys while scoring eight points.

Sebastian Guillaume, Murdock High

The sophomore guard, who knocked down three second-half 3-pointers in a loss to rival Narragansett on Feb. 11, carried over the hot outside shooting into the Blue Devils’ Feb. 15 game at West Boylston.

Guillaume sank four treys and led Murdock (7-12) with 14 points — one point shy of matching his season-high of 15 set against Sizer on Feb. 2 — but it wasn’t quite enough to carry the Blue Devils to a road win as they fell to the Lions, 56-44.

Cam Hoekstra, Quabbin Regional

Five of the junior guard’s six field goals against the fourth-seeded Hudson Hawks came from beyond the arc as he paced the fifth-seeded Panthers with 17 points in their 68-43 loss in the Mid-Wach Class B quarterfinals on Feb. 14.

Two nights later, in a Mid-Wach Class B consolation game, Hoekstra made three more treys and scored 14 points in the Panthers’ 58-49 win over Groton-Dunstable. Hoekstra has scored in double figures in each of Quabbin’s last 11 contests.

Brandon Hulecki, Oakmont Regional

The junior guard connected on four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points to help lift the top-seeded Spartans over the fourth-seeded Hudson Hawks in the semifinals of the Mid-Wach Class B Tournament on Feb. 17.

Hulecki’s top scoring performance of the season followed a 10-point effort against Groton-Dunstable on Feb. 14 and preceded an 11-point showing against the Clinton Gaels in the Mid-Wach Class B championship at Worcester State University on Feb. 19.

In the final, Hulecki scored six of Oakmont’s 13 fourth-quarter points, including a layup off of a steal with 31 seconds remaining which helped seal the win for the Spartans.

Jaylen Kirkland, Oakmont Regional

The senior forward scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second quarter of the Spartans’ 75-34 rout of the Groton-Dunstable Crusaders in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Wach Class B Tournament on Feb. 14.

Kirkland, the Spartans second-leading scorer at 16.2 points per game, added 11 points against Hudson in the semifinals on Feb. 17 before posting a team-high 16 points against the Clinton Gaels in Saturday’s Mid-Wach Class B final at Worcester State University.

In the final, Kirkland’s deep straightaway 3-pointer beat the shot-clock buzzer and pushed Oakmont’s lead to nine with 1:37 left to play.

Tyler Richards, Narragansett Regional

The senior forward produced one of the stranger scorebook entries of the season when he made just two field goals but converted on 12 free throws while scoring a team-high 16 points in the Warriors’ 44-43 loss to Bromfield in a Mid-Wach Class C consolation game on Feb. 16.

Earlier in the week, Richards scored eight points — without any free throws — in Narragansett’s 60-38 loss to Ayer-Shirley in a Mid-Wach Class C quarterfinal in Ayer.

Vote for your pick

(Players of the Week honorees are compiled from game reports and statistics called in by each school or from in-person, game-day reporting by a TGN sportswriter.)

