NC police, deputies seize nearly 900 guns in 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While the city of Durham continues to grapple with the problem of shootings, the number of guns authorities have seized in the city and county is on the rise.

According to data from Durham police, 734 guns were seized in the city in 2021 which is up from the 629 guns seized in 2020.

In 2021, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office seized 162 firearms, which is also up from the 134 guns the agency took off the streets in 2020.

No one from either Durham police or the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was available to speak with CBS 17 on camera about the seizures.

However, the sheriff’s office said the guns were seized during various investigations.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews is expected to speak on gun seizures at the Durham City Council work session Thursday afternoon when she presents the city’s 2021 Fourth Quarter Crime Report.

“I’m glad they’re getting the guns, but also that’s very sobering to hear,” said Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton.

Middleton said it’s concerning this many guns in Durham were in the wrong hands to begin with.

This comes as the number of people shot in Durham since Jan. 1 has climbed to 26 and six people have died from their injuries.

So where are these criminals getting their guns?

New data from the Durham Police Department’s quarterly crime report shows that last year 417 guns were stolen, which they said is a 16.2 percent increase from the 359 guns stolen in the city in 2019.

The report also said that 229, more than half of the guns stolen last year, were taken from motor vehicles.

“A gun is a very extremely easy thing to get, you can get a gun easier than you can get an iPhone,” Middleton said.

Middleton added that the caliber of the weapons these criminals are using in some of these shootings in Durham is getting larger.

“Last year we had less shootings, but more people died. So, the incidents are even becoming more violent,” Middleton said. “Folks who are pulling the trigger, are firing many more rounds per incident.”

Middleton said he is pushing for the city to put more funding toward programs that keep young people from picking up guns to begin with.

“We can fund programs and initiatives that will make guns and violence a less likely choice for our young people,” Middleton said.

State Representative Marcia Morey from Durham said that next year she will be filing bills that require the safe storage of firearms. Morey said she is also planning to file a bill that will allow law enforcement agencies to destroy any type of seized guns.

Right now in North Carolina, state law only allows law enforcement agencies to destroy guns if the weapons are unsafe to use or if they no longer have an identification number.

CBS 17 also reached out to other law enforcement agencies and found that in Raleigh there were 831 incidents last year where firearms were seized and Winston-Salem Police seized 1,129 guns.

