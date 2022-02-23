ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

NC police, deputies seize nearly 900 guns in 2021

By Crystal Price
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490t3j_0eMWaOFR00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While the city of Durham continues to grapple with the problem of shootings, the number of guns authorities have seized in the city and county is on the rise.

According to data from Durham police, 734 guns were seized in the city in 2021 which is up from the 629 guns seized in 2020.

In 2021, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office seized 162 firearms, which is also up from the 134 guns the agency took off the streets in 2020.

No one from either Durham police or the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was available to speak with CBS 17 on camera about the seizures.

However, the sheriff’s office said the guns were seized during various investigations.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews is expected to speak on gun seizures at the Durham City Council work session Thursday afternoon when she presents the city’s 2021 Fourth Quarter Crime Report.

“I’m glad they’re getting the guns, but also that’s very sobering to hear,” said Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton.

Middleton said it’s concerning this many guns in Durham were in the wrong hands to begin with.

This comes as the number of people shot in Durham since Jan. 1 has climbed to 26 and six people have died from their injuries.

So where are these criminals getting their guns?

New data from the Durham Police Department’s quarterly crime report shows that last year 417 guns were stolen, which they said is a 16.2 percent increase from the 359 guns stolen in the city in 2019.

The report also said that 229, more than half of the guns stolen last year, were taken from motor vehicles.

“A gun is a very extremely easy thing to get, you can get a gun easier than you can get an iPhone,” Middleton said.

Middleton added that the caliber of the weapons these criminals are using in some of these shootings in Durham is getting larger.

“Last year we had less shootings, but more people died. So, the incidents are even becoming more violent,” Middleton said. “Folks who are pulling the trigger, are firing many more rounds per incident.”

Middleton said he is pushing for the city to put more funding toward programs that keep young people from picking up guns to begin with.

“We can fund programs and initiatives that will make guns and violence a less likely choice for our young people,” Middleton said.

State Representative Marcia Morey from Durham said that next year she will be filing bills that require the safe storage of firearms. Morey said she is also planning to file a bill that will allow law enforcement agencies to destroy any type of seized guns.

Right now in North Carolina, state law only allows law enforcement agencies to destroy guns if the weapons are unsafe to use or if they no longer have an identification number.

CBS 17 also reached out to other law enforcement agencies and found that in Raleigh there were 831 incidents last year where firearms were seized and Winston-Salem Police seized 1,129 guns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
WBTW News13

Report: Woman, 43, punched SC officer in the face

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night for assaulting a North Charleston police officer and resisting arrest. Officers were called to Rivers Edge Plaza off Rivers Avenue after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the parking lot. When they arrived, a “highly irate” juvenile suspect was being held against […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Durham Police#Firearms#Cbs 17#The Durham City Council#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTW News13

Man charged in 2013 armed robbery at St. Pauls McDonalds

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Robeson County have charged a man recently discharged from prison in South Carolina in an armed robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant in August 2013. Allen D. Keck, 42, is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny, according to St. Pauls police and online […]
SAINT PAULS, NC
WBTW News13

Automatic rifle used to shoot St. Pauls home

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are asking for help to suspects who shot at a home Tuesday night in St. Pauls. No one was hurt in the shooting, which happened at about 11:20 p.m. on East Broad Street. The home was shot at with an automatic rifle, according to police. Anyone with information is […]
SAINT PAULS, NC
WBTW News13

Police: Conway man got on school bus, threatened 10-year-old

Editor’s note: This story contains edited profanity. CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a Conway man who is accused of getting on a school bus and threatening a 10-year-old who allegedly had an issue with his son, according to a police report obtained by News13. Corey Grissett was arrested and charged with interference with a […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Coroner has identified a man who was killed Sunday in a shooting in Lake City. Jeremy Lenard McMillan, 36, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. He said the shooting happened in the area of Lassie Street, but no […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted for threats to Florence Kohls staff after being denied job

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted by Florence police for allegedly threatening the staff at Kohls on Radio Drive after he was denied a job, according to police. Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown is wanted for pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful communication, and second-degree harassment, according to police. On Feb. 9, Brown was […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

2 dead in Hartsville crash

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Thursday in a crash in Hartsville, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The crash happened Thursday afternoon along West Carolina Avenue in Hartsville, Hardee said. The names of the people killed have not been release. No other details about the crash were immediately available. Count on […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy