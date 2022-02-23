ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Physician General pushes for equity in health care, making sure the underserved are heard

By Zahriah Balentine
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDITOR’S NOTE: Last week, PennLive reported on the historic increase in Black students in medical school, and why that’s important. Today we bring you one more in a series of profiles of Black health care professionals in central Pa. who may serve as role models for future...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

If 1 in 5 healthcare workers have quit, where have they gone?

A frequently cited statistic is that nearly 1 in 5 healthcare workers have quit their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an October 2021 Morning Consult report. But that doesn't necessarily mean 1 in 5 healthcare workers left the healthcare industry altogether, according to Altarum Institute Senior Economist Ani Turner. When looking at the national numbers, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the overall healthcare workforce is only down 2.7 percent from February 2020, she told Becker's.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth is eliminating 95 vacant positions and laying off 30 employees as part of a restructuring aimed at addressing challenges tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital is making changes that will make it more efficient and sustainable, a spokesperson told the Portsmouth Daily Times.
HEALTH SERVICES
WLKY.com

New innovation hub wants to advance health equity in underserved Louisville areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community and health leaders believe it's going to take a joint effort for people throughout the Louisville Metro to advance. "Our community partners and residents in the community know exactly what they need. They don't necessarily have the resources or access to resources to be able to fulfill that," said Monica Wendel, UofL professor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Meadville, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Meadville, PA
Meadville, PA
Health
wusf.org

Nurses union accuses HCA of unnecessary hospital admissions to drive profits

A report from the nation’s largest nurses union accuses HCA Healthcare of over admitting emergency room patients into its hospitals to increase profits. The report from the Service Employees International Union analyzed national Medicare data and found that hospitals run by HCA had an emergency department admission rate in 2019 that was 5% higher than the national average. In Florida, HCA’s emergency room admission rate in 2019 was 41%, compared to 38% for all other hospitals.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works

One of the many challenges over the course of the past two years has been in understanding the importance of the different routes of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Understanding the role of the different infection pathways plays a vital role in prioritising what we should be doing to prevent disease. The World Health Organization advises COVID transmission mainly occurs during close personal contact and via aerosols in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces. But the WHO also acknowledges people can become infected by touching their eyes, nose or mouth after coming into contact with contaminated objects or surfaces....
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Health Care#Physicians#Population Health#Scholarships#Racism#Physician General#Meadville Medical Center
beckershospitalreview.com

'Cap hospital CEO pay,' travel nurses say

As hospitals and lawmakers urge federal authorities to investigate travel staffing agencies for price-gouging, some travel nurses want the scrutiny redirected toward health systems' C-suites. Nearly 200 House members urged the White House in late January to investigate costs charged by nurse staffing agencies. In a letter addressed to Jeffrey...
TRAVEL
FOXBusiness

Wegmans offering free N95 masks at all stores

Wegmans is joining a slate of pharmacies and grocery retailers offering free N95 masks at all of its locations while supplies last. The masks will be available at the supermarket chain's 106 stores throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. Customers will be limed to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Penny Hoarder

Live Where You Work With These 16 Jobs That Provide Housing

There’s a whole category of job opportunities that often gets overlooked: jobs that provide housing — for free. They include entry level jobs and seasonal jobs, and they run the gamut of industries and careers. What they have in common is a significant way to save money by letting you live where you work. That might be private rooms in a home or employee housing in a park or on a cruise ship.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
143K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy