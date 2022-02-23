ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Deutsche Telekom to build global COVID vaccine verification app for WHO

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – The World Health Organization has signed a contract with Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems to build a software solution for global electronic verification of coronavirus vaccination...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

WHO: New COVID cases drop by 19% globally, deaths stable

The number of new coronavirus cases globally fell by 19% in the last week while the number of deaths remained stable, according to the World Health Organization. The U.N. health agency said late Tuesday in its weekly report on the pandemic that just over 16 million new COVID-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week.
WORLD
The Associated Press

RIDDLE&CODE Announces Appointment of John Calian, Former SVP and Head of Innovation Labs at Deutsche Telekom, as Co-CEO

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- RIDDLE&CODE, the leading European company for blockchain interface solutions, today announced the appointment of John Calian as co-CEO. John assumed his new role in January 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005324/en/. John Calian, co-CEO of RIDDLE&CODE (Photo: Business Wire) Vienna-based...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deutsche Telekom#Smart Phone#Covid#Reuters#T Systems#Who#Sap
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Deutsche Telekom core profit, revenue beat estimates

STOCKHOLM/BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) reported quarterly core profit and revenue above market estimates on Thursday, boosted by its U.S. unit, T-Mobile (TMUS.O) along with growth in European business. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9 billion euros ($10.1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WSOC Charlotte

WHO chief praises South Africa's work to make COVID vaccines

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa's efforts to produce vaccines are key to helping the African continent become more self-sufficient in inoculations to combat COVID-19 and many other diseases, the visiting chief of the World Health Organization said Friday. On his visit to Cape Town, WHO director-general Tedros...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Deutsche Telekom introduces free-of-charge calls to Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is making calls and text messages to Ukraine free of charge, the German telecommunications company said on Friday in a move to support people with families in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion the day before. “We have no words for what is currently happening in...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Zoom, Deutsche Telekom Launch Zoom X for the German Market

Zoom Video Communications and Deutsche Telekom are strengthening their existing partnership with a jointly developed product, specifically tailored for the German market. Zoom X powered by Deutsche Telekom will combine Zoom's platform with the benefits of Deutsche Telekom’s network. Developed for business, corporate, and public sector customers, Zoom X will be available only from Deutsche Telekom from mid-2022. Zoom X real-time media will run within the network of Deutsche Telekom. Leveraging Zoom’s seamless video communications platform, customers are enabled to set up and manage meetings intuitively across all end devices.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

GenCell, Deutsche Telekom Complete Joint Lab Test of Hydrogen-based Backup

GenCell Energy, the leading provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power solutions, announced the successful completion of a joint lab test of its hydrogen-based backup (GenCell BOX) power solution with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies. This test, conducted at GenCell’s Tel Aviv facility under the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

A global vaccine access plan that looks beyond Covid

A PATH FOR FUTURE mRNA VACCINES — Despite its extreme inequity, the pandemic may have opened the door to more access to future vaccines for the developing world. Some wealthier countries are considering fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccines for their citizens while poorer countries don’t have enough supply for a single dose per person. But now, governments and nongovernmental organizations are looking to developing nations to manufacture vaccines in the coming years — targeting not only Covid-19 but also some of the deadliest diseases worldwide.
PHARMACEUTICALS
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
MedicalXpress

WHO creates global training hub for vaccine, treatment production

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it would establish a global biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea to serve poorer countries wishing to produce their own vaccines, insulin and cancer treatments. The move comes after the UN health agency helped create a global mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in South...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy