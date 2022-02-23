ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
syngas and derivatives Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size, Future Demand, Trends and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2028

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2 days ago

The report entitles”Global syngas and derivatives Market 2022” offers accurate information and a holistic view of syngas and derivativesindustry. Further, the syngas and derivativesreport additionally embraces the detailed investigation of the vend stats, Business opportunities so as to enable shareholders to take a vital decision on their future projects. Thesyngas and...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Document Management Software Market Sourcing and Procurement Market to Witness Nearly USD 4.68 Billion Growth by 2026| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Document Management Software Market Sourcing and Intelligence Report, provides key information about the market. For instance, the Document Management Software Market will grow at a CAGR of 13.08% by 2026. Key Players in the Document Management Software Market Sourcing and Procurement Market...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

RangeMe Adds Direct Purchasing Option to Wholesale Marketplace

Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe on Thursday (Feb. 17) added a direct purchasing option to its platform that allows buyers to get the products they need from suppliers, creating what the company calls “the world’s largest wholesale marketplace for retailers.”. RangeMe allows suppliers to create a B2B...
RETAIL
thefastmode.com

Radisys Unveils Open Cloud Communication Platform

Radisys, a global leader of open telecom solutions, this week announced the availability of the Radisys Engage Digital Platform (EDP), an open cloud communication platform that ushers in a new generation of programmable communications services including conversational AI applications, video-based customer care, hyper-personalized social engagements, and Industry 5.0 applications enabling human-machine collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Size to Grow by USD 457.09 Million | By Product (semi-autonomous vehicle and fully autonomous vehicle) and Geography

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Share is expected to increase by USD 457.09 million from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 11.10%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope) In-Scope:. Semi-autonomous vehicle:. The autonomous military vehicle...
MARKETS
Andre Oentoro

How IoT Will Impact Different Industries

In this age of technological advancements, there’s no doubt that IoT is changing how we do business. By connecting smart devices to the internet, this technology allows us to utilize connectivity, automation, and data analytics for inspiring innovation and driving significant progress.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Thrilled to be Recognized as Contributor of the Year - Data Science & Data Analytics

Hey everyone, I am Karthik Karunakaran, CEO of Xtract.io which offers innovative data management, data extraction, business intelligence, workflow management, and location data services powered by AI and ML. We are happy to be contributing to Hackernoon community and winning two prestigious titles - Data Analytics and Data Science. Thank you for dropping by and giving my speech a quick read.
SCIENCE
TechRadar

Dell wants to help accelerate a major mobile industry shift

Dell has taken the wraps off a new range of hardware, software, and services that it says will make it easier and quicker for mobile operators to build networks that take advantage of open and cloud architectures in the 5G era. The shift to cloud-native networks will make their networks...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

The Top 10 Digital Transformation Trends in Manufacturing for 2022

Manufacturing has undergone profound changes in the last few decades, from increased automation to increased globalization to increased technology-driven efficiency and productivity. These new trends in manufacturing, which we call emerging digital transformation trends, are set to continue—and even accelerate—the changes that have already taken place. They will shape how manufacturers do business with their customers and how they work with their employees and partners around the world over the next decade or more.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Alloy Automation raises $20M to scale its e-commerce automation tech

TechCrunch covered Alloy’s seed round just over a year ago, when the startup raised a $4 million round at a $16 million pre-, and $20 million post-money valuation. More simply, Alloy just raised as much capital as it was worth a year ago. TechCrunch spoke with co-founders Sara Du,...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Freestyle Billing Solution to Enable New 5G Services

Amdocs on Thursday introduced Amdocs Freestyle Billing solution to enable service providers to evolve their billing with a next-generation, flexible, customizable offering, future-proofed for the endless possibilities of 5G experiences as well as new services, physical and virtual goods. everal tier-1 North American service providers have already integrated this solution,...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

THOUGHT INDUSTRIES NAMES DEBBIE SCHMIDT SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has named Debbie Schmidt senior vice president of sales. The global software sales veteran will focus on expanding Thought Industries global enterprise technology footprint as it continues to lead the evolution and adoption of the CLM category, which combines learning, development and customer experience to help customers, partners and professionals derive more value from every stage of the customer journey.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

NEC Launches Automation Ecosystem for its 5G xHaul Services

NEC announced that it has launched an Automation Ecosystem to bolster its 5G xHaul Transformation Services, bringing communication service providers (CSPs) simplified operations, cost effectiveness and faster time-to-value for their multi-vendor based networks. The 5G xHaul Transformation Solutions and Services are part of NEC Open Networks, a suite of solutions...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Baby formula makers still breaking global marketing rules - report

LONDON (Reuters) - Almost all parents and pregnant women in China, Vietnam and the UK are exposed to “aggressive” formula milk marketing campaigns that breach global rules set up after scandals more than 40 years ago, according to a new report. The marketing techniques can push women away...
WORLD
Entrepreneur

15 Startups Contributing To Sustainability

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The effects of climate change has the world worried. With the melting of polar ice and frequent climate shifts, adopting sustainable options is now a necessity, maybe even late. The world is on the edge of doomsday as climate patterns have started to change leading to sea-levels rising, frequent forest fires, unexpected hail storms, etc. Madrid faced its heaviest snowstorm in 50 years as the temperatures plummeted and brought the transport in and out of the city to a halt. Cyclone Ana in Fiji just a month after category 5 Cyclone Yasaleft the Fiji islands in shambles. A dust storm resulted in schools being shut and flights being grounded in China. There are green business models for many startups in the country. However, the products that they offer are not sustainable in nature. The startups offering products that are sustainable are capturing the markets. People are more reliant on the forces of nature especially the sun as people have started adopting solar energy, wind energy and even hydro energy. The consumer of today is more aware than the previous generations and hence they are moving towards 100 per cent natural products which will contribute towards a greener and cleaner future. And sustainability is not constrained to the energy sector alone, but extends to the footwear as well as the beauty industry, among others.
ENVIRONMENT
TechRadar

IBM launches its first cyber security hub in India

IBM today announced the setting up of IBM Security Command Center --- the first in the region --- for training for training cybersecurity response techniques through highly realistic, simulated cyberattacks. It is designed to prepare everyone from C-Suite through technical staff. The IBM Security Command Center is part of the...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Corteva Agriscience announces new above-ground nitrogen stabilizer

A new above-ground nitrogen stabilizer will round out Corteva Agriscience’s portfolio of nitrogen maximizers. PinnitMax TG ensures nitrogen gets to plant root zones by protecting urea and UAN applications from volatilization for up to 14 days. “We’re excited to bring PinnitMax TG nitrogen stabilizer to customers for the 2022...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Nemaura Seeks to Provide Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Solutions Worldwide

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Over 420 million people around the globe currently have diabetes, with the figure set to rise by 55% over the next 25 years. Millions of patients required to measure their...
HEALTH

