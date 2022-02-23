State court rules against Mayor Sarno in lawsuit on police department leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The state’s highest court has ruled in favor of the Springfield City Council and against Mayor Domenic Sarno in a lawsuit over how the police department is led.

For years, the council has been trying to implement a five-person civilian police commission to run the department rather than a single police commissioner appointed by the mayor.

Sarno had argued that the city’s charter gave only the mayor the power to determine how the department is managed and vetoed the move twice in 2016 and 2018.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the City Council does have the authority to force the mayor to reorganize the police department and they intend to do so – compelling Mayor Sarno to name a five-member Board of Police Commissioners.

The commissioner board would have the power to hire, fire, and discipline officers and the police chief would run the day-to-day operations.

Mayor Sarno said in a statement that current police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will continue to lead the department. Sarno says he will be naming the five-member Board of Police Commissioners “shortly.”

“The Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) today determined that the City Council has the right to require me to appoint a Board of Police Commissioners. I accept that responsibility. At the same time, the Supreme Judicial Court’s decision did nothing at all to diminish in any way my authority as Mayor to appoint and determine the responsibilities of that individual who is charged with the management and operation of the Springfield Police Department. I will continue to exercise that responsibility. We will work within the guidance of the decision and under the prevailing statutes and laws of the Commonwealth, and prevailing ordinances of the City of Springfield, to comply with the decision and to maintain the high standards of public safety. Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will lead the Springfield Police Department, as she continues to move the department forward. The Board of Police Commissioners is to perform, as the SJC noted an ‘oversight function’ but not a ‘daily managerial function’. The day-to-day duties concerning the operation of the police department, including ‘command and control’ of all department members, professional standards, as well as hiring, promotions, and as well as assignments, will continue to be performed by a full-time police professional, Cheryl Clapprood. However, I will have the Board of Police Commissioners, with the subpoena power authority I have long sought, to conduct hearings on disciplinary matters for the benefit of the Department. The Board will determine the conditions of discipline, termination, dismissal and reappointment. I will be naming the five (5) member board shortly.” Springfield Mayor Sarno

There is no timeline on when changes will come to the department as we wait on Mayor Sarno to select the new Police Board of Commissioners.

Current Commissioner Clapprood issued a statement on the ruling and ongoing changes saying

“Since I’ve become Commissioner I believe we have made great strides in modernizing the Springfield Police Department in difficult times. Since I implemented the Body Worn Camera program the level of transparency has never been higher while the number of force complaints has never been lower. Working with the Community Police Hearing Board I have been a strong disciplinarian by holding officers accountable for their actions. At the same time, I am under contract as the Commissioner of the police department through May 2024. The Mayor asked me to take on this important task and I continue to give my all to rebuild the image of our department through instilling values in our young officers so that they take pride in this profession. I’ll await word from the Mayor and the law department as to what any next steps may be. Until then I will continue to do this job to the best of my ability to support the women and men of the Springfield Police Department, our community and the Mayor.” Commissioner Clapprood

“While I appreciate mayor Sarno finally conceding to appointing a 5-member Police Commission, it should not have taken this long. The resurrection of the police commission was one of the first votes I took when I was on the City Council in February of 2014, and again in 2016. Mayor Sarno’s refusal to appoint the commission in a timely manner has cost the taxpayers of our city millions of dollars; and it prolonged a system which allowed for the likes of Det. Greg Bigda to remain employed. In addition, the mayor’s defiance cost the city tens-of-thousands of dollars in legal fees as he continued to defend his position and appeal the court’s decision. Mayor Sarno owes the taxpayers of Springfield an apology!”

State Representative Orlando Ramos

